Restorative Justice Project volunteer information
We hope you’ll join us! Informational sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about the many ways to volunteer with the Restorative Justice Project - Maine. Whether you’d consider joining a local steering team to guide the growth of restorative practices; facilitating, mentoring or serving as a surrogate or community member in the Harm Repair Program; working on advocacy and policy projects or participating in an Open Table process to welcome someone returning to community post-incarceration… there’s a place for you! You are needed!
BEC holds 2nd community meeting, BRHS tour
Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents attended the second community meeting and a Boothbay Region High School tour Aug. 10 hosted by the Community School District’s Building Exploratory Committee. Lavallee Brensinger architects gave an overview on work to-date focusing mainly on the proposed new BRHS building and Boothbay Region Elementary School renovations. At the first community meeting July 14, the architects focused on the buildings’ conditions and associated costs.
Edgecomb school committee closer to filling vacancies
The Edgecomb School Committee moved closer to filling all vacancies during a special Aug. 12 Zoom conference-only meeting. The committee approved Nancy Rose moving from her full-time sixth grade job to a part-time library, culture and library teaching job. Laurie Brown will succeed her as a full-time first-year probationary grade six teacher. Brown was a school interventionist last year. Heather Chouinard was hired as a first-year probationary art teacher. She will work one day per week. She succeeds Robin MacCready, who retired last spring.
Talk: ‘Early Shipyards of Boothbay’ Aug. 25
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m. Boothbay Region Historical Society presents Jon Dunsford’s illustrated talk “Early Shipyards of Boothbay” an overview of the first one hundred years of shipbuilding in our region. Using images from the Boothbay Region Historical Society archives and other sources, this talk focuses on the Age of Sail: what was built, by whom, and where. Dunsford knits together a shipwright’s tale utilizing his own meticulous work as well as the research of Barbara Rumsey and the late local historian Jim Stevens.
Aug. 12 update: Midcoast adds 30 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
Quilt raffle to help with church’s new roof
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Boothbay Harbor is holding a quilt raffle to raise extra money for a new roof. The full/queen size quilt is 100% cotton and was handmade by one of the church’s summer parishioners. Tickets are $5. The raffle lasts all summer and...
LIVE MUSIC- 727 Ocean Sunset Bar- Steve Jones - SUNDAY 6-8
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (and some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water.
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
What’s the Buzz? Kinky Boots Celebrates BEING YOU Triumphantly at MSMT
Sometimes to defend your very soul you have to be savage, not average. This is the just kind of savage grace exhibited in Kinky Boots. It is the “in your face, I’m here and I’m staying just as I am” courage that no one should have to wear to live on the earth- but many, many do.
