The Post and Courier
SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?
Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: What was Chief Justice Beatty thinking on lawyer-legislator perk?
South Carolina’s chief justice says some lawyer-legislators have abused the privilege he has granted them to skip court seven months a year, and he’s cracking down. Don Beatty was circumspect even as a House member 30 years ago, and unlike his often-chatty predecessors at the helm of the state’s judicial branch, he’s made a practice of avoiding the media. He made an exception Tuesday after I had questions about some information he had sent me through a spokeswoman.
WIS-TV
Attorney General requesting to investigate Richland One purchase cards, district responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson said the Inspector General has been asked to investigate purchase card usage in the Richland One school district. Wilson sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster requesting the governor to engage the Inspector General. In a release, Wilson said in part, “Based...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: SC abortion bill gives batterers another way to control, abuse women
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June, countless stories have been shared by survivors, advocates, doctors and other experts that detail how removing access to abortion care is devastating to victims of sexual and domestic violence. Advocates and survivors have also stressed that the extremely narrow rape...
Charleston City Paper
Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight
It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
WYFF4.com
Democrats left off ballot in Upstate congressional race, election officials decide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will not be a Democrat on the ballot in the race for South Carolina's Fourth Congressional District. That's the seat in congress for Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, currently held by Rep. William Timmons. The State Election Commission made the decision Friday afternoon after Ken Hill,...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Back to school means back to SC teacher shortage. We deserve better.
With remote schooling behind us, COVID numbers on the rise but so far below what we saw the past two years that the CDC has turned the page on its recommendations, and vaccines that allow parents to provide significant protection to their kids even if nobody wears a mask, South Carolina students are heading back to the first normalish new school year since 2019.
The Post and Courier
SC consumers getting hit with higher insurance costs due to inflation, surge in disasters
Brooks Berry sells insurance for a living, so he knew it would cost more to protect his home when he moved to Mount Pleasant about a year ago from Charlottesville, Va. Even so, the sticker shock was, in a word, shocking. "It was definitely a drastic increase," said Berry, a...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December
South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
SC working through $6B federal investment to address roads, bridges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bumpy or overcrowded South Carolina roads may soon be getting an upgrade. The state is working through a $6 billion federal investment to improve things like roads, bridges and airports. The money comes as part of the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into...
FOX Carolina
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
WRDW-TV
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
counton2.com
Flags at South Carolina statehouse lowered in honor of Florence Co. paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10...
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
