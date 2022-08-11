LOS ANGELES, Calif.— BeTini Spirits announces the appointment of Benchmark Beverage Company as their new National Distributor in the USA. BeTini Spirits is an award-winning, premium-crafted ready-to-drink cocktail brand, founded & designed by Julie Stevens. Launched in 2015, BeTini has made a splash with consumers and the spirits industry with its woman-owned & run, boozy top-quality cocktails. The partnership with Benchmark Beverage Company began when they first started brokering BeTini Spirits in the State of Michigan in 2018.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO