How AMC’s "Interview with the Vampire" will expand on Lestat
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. AMC is readying a new series based on "Interview With The Vampire," the landmark 1976 book from author Anne Rice that was eventually turned into a landmark 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as sexually fluid bloodsuckers who spend the centuries moping through their melancholy un-lives. Rice released a follow-up, "The Vampire Lestat," in 1985, officially kicking off a Vampire Chronicles universe that is beloved to this day.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
SFGate
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Hallmark Head Honcho Takes A Dig At Stars like Candace Cameron Bure Who Have Left For GAC Family
Hallmark's boss took a subtle shot at the actors who have left for GAC Family, like Candance Cameron Bure and Jen Lilley.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
