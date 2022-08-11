Read full article on original website
Integration of psychedelic experiences linked to self-actualization via improvements in personal development and self-insight
New research suggests that improvements in personal development and self-insight act as a pathway between post-psychedelic integration practices and optimal well-being. The study, which appears in the Journal of Humanistic Psychology, provides evidence that this is the case for both clinical and non-clinical populations. The psychedelic drugs lysergic acid diethylamide...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Vanity disrupts the link between physical attractiveness and greater perceived morality, study suggests
Physical beauty is often associated with positive traits such as intelligence and competence, a psychological phenomenon known as the “beauty-is-good” effect. But new research indicates people often assume those who are highly attractive are also high in vanity and, consequently, they are perceived as not particularly moral. The findings have recently been published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Dark triad personality traits are related to specific types of humor, study finds
People with high levels of Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism tend to embrace comic styles that are characterized by mockery and ridicule, according to new research published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences. “I am cognitive behavioral psychotherapist and my main research interest is studying the benefits of using humor...
Scientists use brain imaging to predict political ideology
Many people who are passionate about politics may claim they have nothing in common with people who are on the opposite side of the political spectrum — but could those differences extend to something as fundamental as brain activity? A study published in PNAS Nexus shows that differences in ideology can be observed through biological and neurological testing.
Countries with more stringent pandemic lockdowns had less mental illness-related Google searches
Many people feel their well-being and mental state suffered as a result of being locked inside during the early waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, but could stricter and longer lockdowns actually have positive effects on people’s mental health? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that countries with more stringent lockdown requirements showed less mental illness-related internet searches during the pandemic.
