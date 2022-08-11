Read full article on original website
landon nelson
3d ago
sorry don't feel like schools are the place to learn this stuff if you want to learn about it learn on your own time not in school where you should be learning math science history of our past and teaching these kids how to service in the world not how to confuse the kids. come on ppl 🙄
Reply(2)
3
Related
fox5dc.com
Schools districts across DC area impacted by teacher shortages
School districts all across the DC region are struggling to hire teachers. This means many classrooms may have to deal with overcrowding due to being short staffed to start the year. The school year starts here in Prince William County on August 22nd and there are still hundreds of positions...
Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
thezebra.org
Three Virginia Arts Establishments Come Together to Form New Northern Virginia Arts Alliance
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On August 12, three Virginia arts agencies—the City of Alexandria, Arlington county, and Fairfax County—announced the creation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA). This new agency will expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. NVLAA is...
Fairfax Times
FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases
As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher resident program helping school system overcome staffing shortage
When a friend she exercises with informed her of an open teaching position at Fairview Elementary, Catherine Coulter’s long-term goal became a reality. Coulter, a graduate Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, said she dreamed of eventually working in the county that gave her opportunities to be in band, chorus and the business organization DECA. So, when her friend offered to connect Coulter with Samantha Goldstein, principal of the Burke elementary school, she didn’t hesitate.
pagevalleynews.com
3-2 vote to ban stripping in Page County
August 14, 1986 — The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to draft an ordinance which would ban topless waitressing and bartending, massage parlors and public “stripping” in the county. County Attorney Rodger Smith will now write a legal opinion as to whether the supervisors...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
bethesdamagazine.com
LGBTQ activists show up to support Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens
Families entering Wheaton’s Brookside Gardens for Saturday’s outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour were greeted by LGBTQ activists who held up rainbow flags and colorful sheets as they lined a sidewalk. Drag Queen Story Hour is part of an international program in which performers read stories to...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
royalexaminer.com
McFadden: Resigned or is he? Hicks: Fired or is he? Legal questions follow Aug. 8 council work session – or was it a meeting first?
Joseph McFadden was philosophical in discussing second thoughts on his sudden resignation on August 8 in the wake of the Front Royal Town Council’s 4-3 vote to immediately terminate Town Manager Steven Hicks. During a Saturday, August 13th phone conversation McFadden confirmed a letter he sent the previous day to Town Hall asking the mayor and council to rescind his resignation as not having been properly submitted by Robert’s Rules of Order.
fox5dc.com
Election officials certify results in democratic primary for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Election officials in Montgomery County have certified election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive, and according to a tally incumbent Marc Elrich is the primary winner. According to the Maryland's Board of Election website, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich now leads candidate David...
qudach.com
5 Years After Fascist Rally In Charlottesville, An Insurrectionist Is On The City Payroll
Allen Groat attended 2 “Million MAGA” marches successful Washington, D.C., aft the November 2020 election, erstwhile thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended connected the nation’s superior to propulsion the “big lie” astir wide elector fraud. At the 2nd march, Groat, 36, wore a achromatic shot headdress with a U.S. emblem connected it and took selfies with a who’s-who of far-right figures who weeks aboriginal would beryllium cardinal players successful the Jan. 6, 2021, riot astatine the U.S. Capitol.
100 Year Old DC Catholic School Vandalized Amid Pattern Of Religious Hate Crimes
A Washington DC Catholic school has been vandalized amid a pattern of religious hate crimes, states a fundraiser created for the school. The 100-year-old St. Anthony Catholic School was the latest target for vandals, who beheaded the school's namesake statue, according to the GoFundMe. Not only was the St. Anthony...
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
Comments / 6