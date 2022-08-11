ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tennessee football's Walker Merrill is wearing a dark visor during preseason practices

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
Walker Merrill debuted a new look with a dark visor at the start of Tennessee football preseason practices.

But the switch isn't a style statement from the sophomore wide receiver.

“I have ongoing migraine problems," Merrill said Thursday. "So the sun sometimes affects it. We try to keep those minimal. So I have a dark visor.”

Merrill, a Brentwood native, played in 10 games with one start as a freshman in the 2021 season. He caught five passes for 52 yards.

NCAA rules prohibit visors being worn in games, so Merrill won't be able to wear the dark visor during Tennessee's games. The Vols open the season against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Merrill approached UT's medical team with a plan this offseason. He read an article about New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram wearing a dark visor to deal with migraines.

The medical staff put in a request for one to help Merrill's situation.

"I am just trying not to get them," Merrill said. "I wear the visor. Hopefully, everything goes correct. Knock on wood, I have had a better deal since I have been wearing it.”

Merrill has been dealing with migraines since he was in sixth grade. They were a bigger issue when he was younger. He said the issue had control over his life in some ways. He has to steer away from certain foods, including processed foods, that can trigger migraines.

The sun also is an issue, leading to his decision to wear the dark visor during Tennessee's morning practices during the preseason.

Merrill is among the players competing for playing time at wide receiver alongside returning starter Cedric Tillman. Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said Merrill has "had a really good camp."

Merrill enrolled early in January 2021, but had a knee injury that limited him into the preseason.

"He’s been really good, because Walker plays harder than anybody on the field, so he’s always going to give himself a chance to be successful," wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said. "As far as the competition piece, I think we’ve done a good job of placing guys in different spots, placing guys with the ones, with the twos here to create competition in the room."

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

