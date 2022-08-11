ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff feels torn working amid daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
This is not what dreams are made of.

Hilary Duff spoke candidly about how conflicted she felt being on the “How I Met Your Father” set amid her 1-year-old daughter Mae’s hand, foot and mouth disease.

“I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I’m at work,” the actress, 34, told her Instagram followers Wednesday.

“I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout for working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural and goes against everything in your body to not be with them,” the “Younger” alum continued.

Duff noted that her eldest two children — Luca, 10, and Banks, 3 — have never suffered from the virus, which is characterized by a contagious rash.

Mae’s symptoms looked “awful,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum said.

Duff called the toddler a “poor little baby,” adding, “I’m sitting here feeling sorry for myself basically but you’re doing a good job just like I know I’m doing a good job and working hard for my family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMGQE_0hDcV2z500
Her 1-year-old daughter Mae is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease.
hilaryduff/Instagram

“All of this feels so weird to not be with her,” she concluded.

The former Disney Channel star, who shares her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie and her daughters with husband Matthew Koma, isn’t the only celebrity to have hand, foot and mouth disease in their household this month.

On August 3, Meghan King wrote in a blog post that she canceled a Disneyland trip with Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, over the condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytIb7_0hDcV2z500
Duff shares her daughter with husband Matthew Koma.
hilaryduff/Instagram

“Thank goodness my kids weren’t severely affected,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 37, wrote at the time. “They didn’t have fevers, and other than being a little whiney they felt fine, ate fine and acted normal.”

King, however, experienced “quarantine PTSD … full force” while “trapped with [the] poor babies.”

