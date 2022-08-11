Inside Teresa’s dramatic wedding & ‘RHOBH’ star Sheree’s warning to Garcelle

This week Page Six dives into all of the drama from Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding, including why the Gorgas bailed. Plus, Sheree Zampino from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dishes on her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais and why she warned her about Sutton Stracke. The friend of the season shares her thoughts on Erika Jayne’s drinking and whether she wants to join the cast full time. Watch it all on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.”

Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!