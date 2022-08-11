ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Teresa’s dramatic wedding & ‘RHOBH’ star Sheree’s warning to Garcelle

By Page Six Video
 3 days ago

This week Page Six dives into all of the drama from Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding, including why the Gorgas bailed. Plus, Sheree Zampino from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dishes on her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais and why she warned her about Sutton Stracke. The friend of the season shares her thoughts on Erika Jayne’s drinking and whether she wants to join the cast full time. Watch it all on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.”

Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
Reality Tea

Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator

It’s been on for twelve seasons, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a reigning original cast member.  After the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, the true queen of the series, Kyle Richards is the last one standing. Season 12 is well under way, and the mother of four seems determined to take on a […] The post Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator appeared first on Reality Tea.
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals

The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
