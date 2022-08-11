ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Leesburg, FL
Volusia County, FL
Business
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
City
Deland, FL
City
Deltona, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
Port Orange, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Public Relations#Linus Business#Volusia Business Briefs#Sev Leadership Program
americanmilitarynews.com

WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools

Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
BELLEVIEW, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy