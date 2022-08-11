Read full article on original website
floridarambler.com
De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more
For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
spacecoastdaily.com
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
SEE: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach
VIDEO: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach. , Fla. — An anchor that may be more than 200 years old has been unveiled on a Flagler Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Archaeologists believe recent erosion exposed the...
Bay News 9
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
palmcoastobserver.com
Goodwill Industries of North Florida to open new store and donation center on Aug.17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth's new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
cityofoviedo.net
Oviedo in the News
The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans. Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
70-year-old Central Florida woman killed in head-on collision, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44...
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
