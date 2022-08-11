Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: There’s No Place Like Home
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals held its 10th anniversary gala, There’s No Place Like Home, Friday at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm. The event featured a doggie runway show, live and online auctions and food by Nantucket Catering Company. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
vineyardgazette.com
Steamship Changes Service for Fireworks, Road Race
The Steamship Authority has announced the following service changes:. On August 19, the last two scheduled trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park fireworks. The specific trips affected are: the 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole with 7:30 p.m....
MSPCA in urgent need of adopters for 100+ goats
More than 100 goats are in need of special homes following an investigation and seizure from a Dighton, Massachusetts, property, according to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
vineyardgazette.com
Up-Island Scenery Is Worth the Trip
Menemsha jetty at sunset could be the most popular fishing destination on the Island. No matter how the fish are biting, the scenery is worth the trip. The channel buoy bouncing in the waves rings its bell, creating a soothing backdrop to the pursuit of striped bass. Photographer Larry Glick wanders up-Island from sunrise to sunset documenting the season and the Vineyard's summer traditions.
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
capecod.com
New details: Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at 8:15 PM Sunday, they received a 911 call at 50 Ridge Road for a fire in the basement. Initial crews were met by the tenants who stated there was an explosion in the basement and then the smoke detectors started going off. They were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of the first crew. Once entry was made a well involved fire was found in the basement and quickly extinguished. Extensive overhaul was completed and all crews were cleared in 2 hours. Harwich and Wellfleet crews assisted at the scene and Dennis and Yarmouth covered the Eastham station. The cause appears electrical in nature. The tenants were able to relocate to temporary housing.
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
vineyardgazette.com
Runners Revel in Perfect Conditions at Chilmark Road Race
A relative newcomer threatened the course record and a storied winner regained her crown at the Chilmark Road Race Saturday, the 45th running of the iconic August event. “It was good, I was happy,” said overall winner Charlie Ortmans after receiving his first place lobster and breaking the tape in a time of 14:56. The Chilmark Road Race record is 14:38, set in 1996 by Art Smith.
Thrillist
Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing
Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
capecod.com
Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes
PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth Harbormaster crew responded to a capsized vessel with 2 people in the water this morning in the area of Stage Point. A quick acting Good Samaritan rescued the two people, provided dry clothes and a ride back to the boat ramp. Cape Wide News was...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferry breakdown caused ripple effect for SSA
The Steamship Authority’s schedule was a mess on Saturday after the MV Nantucket had to be replaced by MV Sankaty, a smaller ferry that has less walk-on capacity. According to spokesman Sean Driscoll, an engine governor needed to be replaced on the Nantucket. The repairs to the Nantucket continued Sunday morning, the SSA reported. At about 8:30 am, the SSA tweeted that the repairs were complete and the Nantucket would return to its schedule starting at 8:35 am Sunday. Meanwhile the Sankaty will remain in service “to accommodate vehicles that were unable to travel earlier this morning,” a tweet states.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
