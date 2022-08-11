ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

New East Side Cajun restaurant planning September opening

A new spot for Cajun fare is coming to Bexley. Noahla Cajun Seafood, which is located at 2510 E. Main St. in the former home of Freshii, is planning to open in mid-September, according to owner Ting Jiang. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet. While Jiang stated...
BEXLEY, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OH
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
614now.com

Al’s Delicious Popcorn announces new Columbus-area location

One long-standing Columbus business is popping up in Pickerington for the first time ever. Over the weekend, Al’s Delicious Popcorn announced its plans to add a fourth storefront, as it has taken over the home of Fat Baby’s Popcorn, which is located at 1211 Hill Rd. “It’s always...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This new Wendy’s breakfast item is now available in Columbus

Got a sweet tooth? Wendy’s has launched a new, sugary breakfast treat. According to a recent press release from the Dublin-based fast food outfit, Homestyle French Toast Sticks launched yesterday in Wendy’s restaurants across the country. The item is the first sweet treat to be added to the breakfast menu, which up until now featured savory selections.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Downtown Columbus#Food Drink
614now.com

Central Ohio boasts two finalists in national Kids Mullet Championship

Central Ohio is quickly making a name for itself in many different arenas, like craft beer, technology, and food. It’s also apparently a hotspot for something none of us saw coming: mullets. Believe it or not, 2 of the 25 finalists in this year’s Kids Mullet Championship–a national competition...
PATASKALA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
614now.com

Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes

Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident

A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Woman charged after crashing car into into Columbus seminary school

A seminary school in North Linden was struck by a car yesterday evening shortly after 10 p.m., and the driver is facing charges. According to Columbus Police, the car crashed into the side of The School of Biblical Theology Seminary yesterday night. The school, which is located at 2481 Cleveland Ave. in North Linden, trains men and women to serve as church leaders.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One person dies after shooting outside of Columbus nightclub

One man has died after being shot outside of a popular downtown nightclub. According to Columbus Police, the shooting occurred just before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning outside of XO Nightclub, which is located at 40 E. Long St. in Downtown Columbus. Responding officers found 21 year-old Sylvester Watkins suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy