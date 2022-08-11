Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to perform music from ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ live in Baltimore and Columbia this weekend

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO