Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood
South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
SeaScare Parade sails into Brier
I have no count of how many people showed up to watch Brier’s annual SeaScare Parade Wednesday night. It seems like the entire city was there. As one observer noted: “What I like about this parade is half the people are in it, and the other half is watching it. So everyone’s involved.”
Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31
All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett. The resource fair will run from 5-6:15...
Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet Aug. 15
The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a hybrid business meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. Among the items on the agenda are honoring the Smith Family and their efforts to put on Tour de Terrace, review and adoption of the Snohomish County Comprehensive Solid and Hazardous Waste Plan and discussion of options for use of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic recovery funds.
City council decides details of multifamily tax exemption program, reviews performance measures
The City of Mountlake Terrace is moving closer to having a multifamily tax exemption (MFTE) program for development in the city’s Town Center area. During its Thursday, Aug. 11 work/study session, the Mountlake Terrace City Council provided staff with direction for the particulars to include in a resolution that it will consider for approval later this fall. Before that happens, city staff has to send a letter to other taxing districts (for example, the state, county and school district) informing them of the program under consideration. The council also must formally adopt a resolution designating the residential targeted area where the MFTE program will be used — in this case, the Town Center — with that action planned for its Sept. 1 meeting. Finally, the council must hold a public hearing on the resolution prior to final approval.
Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
Mountlake Terrace recycle and transfer station to reopen Sunday following Saturday fire
The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace was closed on Saturday, Aug.13 due to an onsite fire, but will reopen on Sunday, the county said in a news release. The county said the fire “has been addressed” but the cause wasn’t immediately available....
