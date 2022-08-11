Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Third annual Clear the Shelters event held in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center hosted their third annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday. The goal was to help local animal shelters that have reached their full capacity. Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana and Port City Cat...
KTBS
LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions hosts graduation
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday. Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. "It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we...
KTBS
The Morning Break: KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home & Hope Watermelon Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and the Hope Watermelon Festival.
KTBS
BUY NOW! KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost gone
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Time is running out to get your ticket to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. There are only about 1,400 tickets left. Your $100 buys a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Bossier City. You might also win a 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family. One thing is for sure, you WILL be helping to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. By the way, you want to get your ticket(s) now. The deadline is Aug. 19 to be eligible to win the 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family.
KTBS
Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
KTBS
Free Depression Screenings
SHREVEPORT, La. - As we all know, suicide rates are rising and is currently the second leading cause of death within the ages of 15-18. KTBS 3 spoke with Abigail Johnson, owner of Johnson Behavioral Health Group, about a free community outreach event this weekend. Johnson will be conducting free...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KTBS
Tips on getting the most out of your HVAC unit and tools you can use to save on your electricity bill
SHREVEPORT, La. - As temperatures across the ArkLaTex have slightly gone down, your HVAC system is still working hard to keep your home cool. Trane Heating and Cooling Services recommends getting your unit inspected twice a year. Once in the fall before winter, and once in the spring before summer. This is done to make sure the unit is good to go before you need it most.
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
KTBS
Sabine fast food worker accused of videoing customer's credit/debit card information
MANY, La. -- A fried chicken restaurant employee who was allegedly videoing customers' credit and debit cards during their purchases faces multiple charges following her arrest today, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said. Desha Laneece Waller, 25, of Many, was charged today with 42 counts of identity theft. That's in...
KTBS
Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges turns himself in
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A man who reportedly bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs turned himself in to the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office early Friday evening. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches is being transported and booked into...
KTBS
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
KTBS
CHRISTUS Sports Medicine keeps athletes in the game
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was senior night in Mansfield and Loyola was win one away from a district championship. Star wideout Tray Taylor starts the game off like he usually does with a big catch on the first play of the game. But as Taylor was taken down to the turf, something was wrong.
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Haynesville
HAYNESVILLE, La. - No matter the year, there’s a constant reminder of the expectations in Haynesville. "Go all the way," senior Toby Franklin says. "I mean that's just every year's expectations. So I mean just fight as hard as you can and see how far we can go." Teammate...
KTBS
Man charged with murder in connection with Longview teen's death after standoff
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview ISD student-athlete. Police said Lederrion Devonte Johnson is charged with murder for the shooting death of Rashaan Jefferson at the Preserve Apartments on Monday night. Johnson was found at Motel 6 at...
KTBS
One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago, that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
