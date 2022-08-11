How many times has “I could sure go for something sweet …” been uttered? There is no way to know, but what is easy to find out is where to get a fix when out and about in the Golden Isles. We dropped in on three favorite sweets shops that specialize in everything from donuts to cakes and everything in between, picked up a couple of recipes, and learned what people eat to calm their sweet tooth.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO