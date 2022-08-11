ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Albany, GA
First Coast News

Baby gator taken to safety by officer in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fernandina Beach police officers helped to relocate a baby gator on Thursday evening. This little cutie was taking a "leisurely stroll" around the island, when police found it on Vernon Street, according to FBPD's Facebook post. Corporal Mazuryk safely moved the gator to Egan’s Creek, which...
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
WAYCROSS, GA
News4Jax.com

‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
YULEE, FL
coastalillustrated.com

Sweet spots: Bakeries share top treats

How many times has “I could sure go for something sweet …” been uttered? There is no way to know, but what is easy to find out is where to get a fix when out and about in the Golden Isles. We dropped in on three favorite sweets shops that specialize in everything from donuts to cakes and everything in between, picked up a couple of recipes, and learned what people eat to calm their sweet tooth.
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
First Coast News

Police respond to Moncrief Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites

It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
