News4Jax.com
‘We are because she was’: Service celebrates life of beloved Raines High School educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to remember an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. A celebration of life service was held at the First Baptist Church of Oakland for Deborah Mosley Norman, who was a...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
Baby gator taken to safety by officer in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fernandina Beach police officers helped to relocate a baby gator on Thursday evening. This little cutie was taking a "leisurely stroll" around the island, when police found it on Vernon Street, according to FBPD's Facebook post. Corporal Mazuryk safely moved the gator to Egan’s Creek, which...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
Impact Church alleges Regency Square Mall neglected maintenance; forcing church to fix damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Impact Church bought the former Belk building from Regency Square Mall for more than $7 million dollars. The church completed millions of dollars of renovations on the inside and spent even more to fix the neglect of the building's structure that they say the mall's management company wasn't quick enough to fix.
News4Jax.com
‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
coastalillustrated.com
Sweet spots: Bakeries share top treats
How many times has “I could sure go for something sweet …” been uttered? There is no way to know, but what is easy to find out is where to get a fix when out and about in the Golden Isles. We dropped in on three favorite sweets shops that specialize in everything from donuts to cakes and everything in between, picked up a couple of recipes, and learned what people eat to calm their sweet tooth.
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus
YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Police respond to Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
904happyhour.com
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
Jacksonville police respond to shooting on the Mid-Westside Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported person shot on the Mid-Westside on Friday evening. The incident happened in the 2500 block of Teal Street sometime before 8 p.m.. A man in his 20's was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is...
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
