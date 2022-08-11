ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson would become a pet for this female rapper

Dwayne Johnson is known as “The Rock,” but for this female rapper, he’s willing to turn into a pet. Johnson and Kevin Hart are teaming up again which will make this their fifth movie together. This time, they’ll be doing voice-overs for animated characters in the movie DC League of Super-Pets.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Ne-Yo says Ice-T let him grab his wife Coco’s behind

Strange confessional sessions pop off all the time on the popular podcast “Drink Champs” hosted by rap veteran N.O.R.E., and Ne-Yo’s visit to the set did not deviate from that theme. Ne-Yo, 42, explained to the host that he had long fantasized about grabbing the protruding derriere...
Angela Yee reveals what’s next for her after ‘The Breakfast Club’

Angela Yee is ever-evolving. One-third of “The Breakfast Club” announced she is leaving the show this fall to host two nationally syndicated radio shows. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for years now since way before the pandemic,” Yee said on the air. “It’s really, honestly exciting. I can’t believe it. It took a long time to make this happen, so I want to thank everyone at iHeart, but of course, I really want to thank the listeners.”
Roger Mosley of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame has died at 83

Actor Roger Mosley, who soared to fame in the role of helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the hit TV series “Magnum P.I.,” has died. He was 83. Mosley was involved in a tragic car crash last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He never improved from being in critical condition at the local hospital, according to “Today.”
Josh X talks about his return to R&B and his musical influences

Josh X is a Haitian-American singer-songwriter-producer and musician. He recently released his single “One Nightie,” and subsequently spoke with rolling out about the theme of the song, and his early days in the music industry. How did you get your start in the music industry?. Music was something...
Dame Dash explains what his latest deal with Peacock means

Dame Dash is still expanding his business repertoire. The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder is expanding his entertainment empire into the metaverse and Peacock. At Earn Your Leisure’s 2022 Investfest in Atlanta, Dash stopped by to talk with rolling out about a brand new partnership. Why did you decide to partner...
‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora hosts brunch with Dr. Aaron Fletcher

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora invited her reality television friends to join her and Dr. Aaron Fletcher at their private, beauty-themed brunch. In attendance were one of Bravo TV’s hottest couples, Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe from “Married to Medicine”; Destiny Peyton from the OWN Network’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville”; filmmaker Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media; and music producer Ralph Pittman, Sidora’s husband.
Talib Kweli sues media company $300K for emotional distress

On Aug. 8, Talib Kweli filed a lawsuit claiming he suffered “emotional distress” after the media website Jezebel published a story about his Twitter suspension in 2020 for harassing a woman online. The story reported that Kweli was kicked off Twitter after tweeting 24-year-old activist Maya Moody for...
