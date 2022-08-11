Read full article on original website
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Long-time CASA volunteer retires
XENIA — The four-foot-tall, 93-year-old proudly displayed a picture of herself wielding a baseball bat at a recent family get together, ready to hit a pitched ball. “I didn’t run the bases,” Norma “Sue” Behr admitted amidst the marvels of the staff of the Greene County Juvenile Court’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program at a recent retirement luncheon for Behr.
miamivalleytoday.com
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
School Bus Carrying 32 Students Crashes Into Ohio Home
The bus was carrying middle-and-high-schoolers.
dayton.com
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle went off the road into a ditch just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
miamivalleytoday.com
Reward offered in arson investigation
PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
1 arrested after police pursuit in Dayton
Regional Dispatch reported that the car was spotted around 9:45 p.m. on Riverside Drive and Forest Park in Harrison Township and a pursuit began.
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
1 injured in I-75 multi-vehicle crash; Lanes reopen
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been injured after five cars and a semi-truck collided on I-75 on Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. According to Officer William Olinger with Miami Township Police, six vehicles […]
Man found dead by empty Harrison Township home
When medics arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person had died, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No cause of death has been released at this time.
Dayton NAACP, others educate community on how to interact with police
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Dayton community organizations came together for a neighborhood walkthrough in Greenwich Village to educate residents on how to interact with law enforcement. The organizers of Saturday’s neighborhood walk wanted to answer questions neighbors’ had about what to do if law enforcement approaches you in your car, on the street or […]
Butler Twp. Shooting: 1 of shooting victims birthday would have been Sunday
BUTLER TWP. — Communities in Vandalia and Butler Township continue to remember the victims of the Butler Township shooting from August 5. >>2 Miami Valley high schools raise money for Butler Twp. shooting victims. Sunday would have mark Sarah Anderson’s 42nd birthday. She was one of the four...
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Back to School: Children receive donated school supplies in Dayton
DAYTON — Hundreds of children in Montgomery County’s care now have school supplies and backpacks for this school year thanks to the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs, according to a media release. Club members rolled up to the Haines Children’s Center on their motorcycles Saturday to deliver 200...
