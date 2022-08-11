ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Comments / 0

Xenia Daily Gazette

Long-time CASA volunteer retires

XENIA — The four-foot-tall, 93-year-old proudly displayed a picture of herself wielding a baseball bat at a recent family get together, ready to hit a pitched ball. “I didn’t run the bases,” Norma “Sue” Behr admitted amidst the marvels of the staff of the Greene County Juvenile Court’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program at a recent retirement luncheon for Behr.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Whoooo are you?

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system

KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
KETTERING, OH
Daily Advocate

Narcotics may have contributed to crash

ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Reward offered in arson investigation

PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident

A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 injured in I-75 multi-vehicle crash; Lanes reopen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been injured after five cars and a semi-truck collided on I-75 on Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. According to Officer William Olinger with Miami Township Police, six vehicles […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton NAACP, others educate community on how to interact with police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Dayton community organizations came together for a neighborhood walkthrough in Greenwich Village to educate residents on how to interact with law enforcement. The organizers of Saturday’s neighborhood walk wanted to answer questions neighbors’ had about what to do if law enforcement approaches you in your car, on the street or […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Back to School: Children receive donated school supplies in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of children in Montgomery County’s care now have school supplies and backpacks for this school year thanks to the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs, according to a media release. Club members rolled up to the Haines Children’s Center on their motorcycles Saturday to deliver 200...

Comments / 0

