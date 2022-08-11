ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Juvenile charged with murder in Marion shooting

MARION, IN- Detectives from the Marion Police Department have made an arrest in connection with the murder in the 2600 block of South Adams in Marion. A 16 year old male has been charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit murder. A probable cause hearing was completed and the 16 year old was given a $500,000 cash bond. The 16 year old was transported to a juvenile facility outside of Grant County to be held until a court hearing is held.
MARION, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County

At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Single vehicle fatal crash occurred in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are conducting a death investigation into a single vehicle crash that occurred sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022. The driver of a 2016 Black Chevrolet Silverado was found to be deceased...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
GREENFIELD, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves one teen injured

A car crash in Calvin Township Saturday evening has left one teenager injured. According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart was turning into a driveway shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Road when he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle he did not see.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense. The shootings happened at 16th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.
ANDERSON, IN

