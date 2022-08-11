ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Ghost Writer Adds Agency Advocate

Grant-writing and nonprofit organization support firm Ghost Writer LLC has hired an additional agency advocate to provide development and marketing resources for nonprofit organizations. Christina Williams, of Smithsburg, Md., brings an extensive background from the education sector and foundations supporting public schools. She worked for Leadership Washington County and helped...
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there

Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm

The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Chambersburg Police warn residents of false information

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are warning residents of a Facebook post that has been circulating on the social media platform. According to officers, it was brought to the department’s attention on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a Facebook user has been posting that there is a serial killer or abductor that is in Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
Coming PA energy price hike: What you need to know

(WJAC) — Yet another rise in energy bills, with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warning consumers on Wednesday that major providers will raise prices, come Sept. 1. This comes after major utility companies raised prices at the start of June, as the PUC says they normally do, making this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Proposed Cumberland apartment complex delayed again

For the second time this summer, the proposed apartment complex, “Residence at Willoughby Run”, must wait another month for a recommendation from the Cumberland Township Planning Commission. At the commission’s Thursday meeting, Bob Sharrah of KPI, representing the owner, presented updated plans for the 112 rental units slated...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
