Read full article on original website
Related
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Ghost Writer Adds Agency Advocate
Grant-writing and nonprofit organization support firm Ghost Writer LLC has hired an additional agency advocate to provide development and marketing resources for nonprofit organizations. Christina Williams, of Smithsburg, Md., brings an extensive background from the education sector and foundations supporting public schools. She worked for Leadership Washington County and helped...
Man Indicted for Buying 13 Guns, Falsely Claiming They Were for Himself
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johvaughan Young, age 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury on firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Lawyer sworn in to replace district judge jailed for corruption of minors
Newport’s Magisterial District Court 41-3-04 has a new judge. Sworn in on July 18, with his grandchildren holding the Bible for his oath, Juniata Twp resident Jeffrey John Wood, 69, is ready to serve his community. Having had nearly 40 years of legal experience, Wood brings a lot to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voting machine maker moves to subpoena Pa.’s former secretary of state
Dominion Voting Systems expects to depose Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state as part of a subpoena in the voting machine maker’s defamation case against Fox News regarding the 2020 presidential election. Documents from the Dauphin County prothonotary’s office indicate that Dominion expects to serve a subpoena to the...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
local21news.com
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
therecord-online.com
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Centre County firemen’s association
HARRISBURG, PA – The state auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether any laws...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there
Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
State of emergency in West Virginia due to correctional officer shortage
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia. The reason: not enough correctional officers at state prisons. This state of emergency comes after governor justice tried to push through a bill to give correction officers in the eastern panhandle a 10,000 dollar raise but, that […]
abc27.com
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penncapital-star.com
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm
The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
abc27.com
Chambersburg Police warn residents of false information
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are warning residents of a Facebook post that has been circulating on the social media platform. According to officers, it was brought to the department’s attention on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a Facebook user has been posting that there is a serial killer or abductor that is in Chambersburg.
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
York Postal Worker Indicted After Physically Assaulting Two Co-Workers
HARRISBURG – A York man who works for the U.S. Postal Service has been indicted...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.
Franklin County: Deed Transfers for August 3-9
Deed Transfers for August 3-9, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office. The documents are a public service for our readers.
WJAC TV
Coming PA energy price hike: What you need to know
(WJAC) — Yet another rise in energy bills, with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warning consumers on Wednesday that major providers will raise prices, come Sept. 1. This comes after major utility companies raised prices at the start of June, as the PUC says they normally do, making this...
Proposed Cumberland apartment complex delayed again
For the second time this summer, the proposed apartment complex, “Residence at Willoughby Run”, must wait another month for a recommendation from the Cumberland Township Planning Commission. At the commission’s Thursday meeting, Bob Sharrah of KPI, representing the owner, presented updated plans for the 112 rental units slated...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 1