ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Atlanta police respond to video of officer using excessive force on Black woman

On Aug. 9, an Instagram user posted a video of an Atlanta police officer using excessive force toward her sister while he was trying to arrest her. “I can’t believe this happened to my sister!!! To give context my sister has never been in any type of unlawful situation and simply out of fear and lack of information she had questions signing her citation,” the sister said. “Last night @angelguice and her friend were hanging out at a park unknowingly after hours. Officer Brooks pulled up, asked for IDs and proceeded to give each of them a citation to sign. Angel simply wanted to know exactly what she was signing and asked for the officer’s name and badge number.”
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case

A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
rolling out

Talib Kweli sues media company $300K for emotional distress

On Aug. 8, Talib Kweli filed a lawsuit claiming he suffered “emotional distress” after the media website Jezebel published a story about his Twitter suspension in 2020 for harassing a woman online. The story reported that Kweli was kicked off Twitter after tweeting 24-year-old activist Maya Moody for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Kodak Black booted off Twitter over latest rant

Twitter snatched Kodak Black off his Twitter platform after the rapper uttered some very problematic statements over the past few days. Without naming a target, the 25-year-old Pompano Beach, Florida-based Kodak roared at someone that he is far from being a fraud. B— a– n—-s KNOW FIRSTHAND I STAND UP...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy