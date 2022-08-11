Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Atlanta police respond to video of officer using excessive force on Black woman
On Aug. 9, an Instagram user posted a video of an Atlanta police officer using excessive force toward her sister while he was trying to arrest her. “I can’t believe this happened to my sister!!! To give context my sister has never been in any type of unlawful situation and simply out of fear and lack of information she had questions signing her citation,” the sister said. “Last night @angelguice and her friend were hanging out at a park unknowingly after hours. Officer Brooks pulled up, asked for IDs and proceeded to give each of them a citation to sign. Angel simply wanted to know exactly what she was signing and asked for the officer’s name and badge number.”
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Witness reportedly threatened in Young Thug’s RICO case
A witness in the highly charged criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna has been threatened, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta revealed. District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV that her office discovered that part of a witness’ testimony was leaked and then posted on social media. Now, the lives of the witness and his or her children have been imperiled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanye West declares Pete Davidson ‘dead’ after breakup with Kim Kardashian
It was recently reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months. Throughout those nine months, Ye West has had moments where he’s trolled Davidson, and once he heard the news of the breakup, it was only natural for him to comment. On Aug. 8,...
Talib Kweli sues media company $300K for emotional distress
On Aug. 8, Talib Kweli filed a lawsuit claiming he suffered “emotional distress” after the media website Jezebel published a story about his Twitter suspension in 2020 for harassing a woman online. The story reported that Kweli was kicked off Twitter after tweeting 24-year-old activist Maya Moody for...
Kodak Black booted off Twitter over latest rant
Twitter snatched Kodak Black off his Twitter platform after the rapper uttered some very problematic statements over the past few days. Without naming a target, the 25-year-old Pompano Beach, Florida-based Kodak roared at someone that he is far from being a fraud. B— a– n—-s KNOW FIRSTHAND I STAND UP...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0