Russell Ping will never forget the frenzy that happened every Saturday and Sunday during brunch hours shortly after opening Russell's on Macklind (5400 Murdoch Avenue, 314-553-9994) in 2013. Though the restaurant was built to be a casual, counter-service bakery and cafe with open seating, the sheer volume of people packing the place meant that there was not enough table real estate to accommodate. It was a sign he and his wife, Emily, had made the right decision to open a spot in their Southampton neighborhood. But it also called for special measures.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO