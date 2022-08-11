ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports

Kelce's heir apparent Jurgens shows why Eagles drafted him

Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
NBC Sports

Why Giants signing Judge would go against Pence's philosophy

If the Giants sign New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in the offseason, it's safe to say Hunter Pence won't be a fan of the move. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carmen Kiew and Cole Kuiper on "Summer Sunday," the former Giants outfielder said that if San Francisco wants to make a big splash in the offseason, Judge would be the guy they sign. However, Pence feels the Giants signing Judge would go against his personal notion on how a team should be built.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
NBC Sports

Grass at Allegiant Stadium looked worse than the turf at Soldier Field

The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along...
CHICAGO, IL
Derek Carr
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React

The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jonas Griffith dislocates elbow, seeks to return in six weeks

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of only two defensive starters playing for the Broncos on Saturday night. He injured his left elbow on the second play. Griffith told Troy Renck of Denver7 that he dislocated his elbow and hopes to return in roughly six weeks. Griffith played 13 games...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Trill Williams will miss the season with a torn ACL

Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday night’s preseason game, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. “You hate to see an injury like that for a guy that’s been working as diligently as Trill has,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday. “He was making plays daily on the ball. You could tell from his teammates how pumped they were for him. It hurt the hearts of the whole team.”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing

Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles cut William Dunkle, Ali Fayad

The Eagles started paring down their roster on Sunday. The team announced that they have released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. All 32 teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Eagles now have three moves left to make by that point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays

The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL

