Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
NBC Sports
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
NBC Sports
Kelce's heir apparent Jurgens shows why Eagles drafted him
Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Why Giants signing Judge would go against Pence's philosophy
If the Giants sign New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in the offseason, it's safe to say Hunter Pence won't be a fan of the move. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carmen Kiew and Cole Kuiper on "Summer Sunday," the former Giants outfielder said that if San Francisco wants to make a big splash in the offseason, Judge would be the guy they sign. However, Pence feels the Giants signing Judge would go against his personal notion on how a team should be built.
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Grass at Allegiant Stadium looked worse than the turf at Soldier Field
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along...
NBC Sports
Darren Waller: Raiders in recent years didn’t have a plan for me in the red zone
Raiders tight end Darren Waller has positioned himself for a major new deal, if/when the team gives it to him. He’d potentially be in line for an even bigger contract, if he’d been used a little bit differently. Appearing recently on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Waller...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React
The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
Mahomes throws TD pass in Chiefs’ preseason opener
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also...
NBC Sports
Jonas Griffith dislocates elbow, seeks to return in six weeks
Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of only two defensive starters playing for the Broncos on Saturday night. He injured his left elbow on the second play. Griffith told Troy Renck of Denver7 that he dislocated his elbow and hopes to return in roughly six weeks. Griffith played 13 games...
NBC Sports
Trill Williams will miss the season with a torn ACL
Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday night’s preseason game, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. “You hate to see an injury like that for a guy that’s been working as diligently as Trill has,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday. “He was making plays daily on the ball. You could tell from his teammates how pumped they were for him. It hurt the hearts of the whole team.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
NBC Sports
Eagles cut William Dunkle, Ali Fayad
The Eagles started paring down their roster on Sunday. The team announced that they have released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. All 32 teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Eagles now have three moves left to make by that point.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Starts Shaky, But Finishes Debut With TD Drive
Wentz made his Commanders debut Saturday.
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays
The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut for the Titans on Thursday night, completing 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and taking five carries for 38 yards with a 7-yard touchdown. Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he’d like Willis to be more decisive and throw the...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”
As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
NBC Sports
Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener
Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
Comments / 0