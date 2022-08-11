"Silver Bullets" is one of the more kickass monikers in college football. In my mind, this is because a silver bullet is a thing designed to take out the worst monsters that lurk in the collective imaginations of our brains. If you have an irrational fear of the eldritch unknown, if you're afraid of what horrible monster might be at the end of the alleyway, a silver bullet is your best bet as a mere mortal to get out alive. It is a near-mythical weapon to help the hapless.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO