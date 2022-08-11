ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Linebacker C.J. Hicks Loses Black Stripe

The highest-ranked prospect in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is “officially” a Buckeye. Freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks had his black stripe removed after Ohio State’s scrimmage on Saturday, making him the fourth member of the freshman class to shed his black stripe this year. Hicks follows...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Names Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Tyler Friday and Kourt Williams As Captains for 2022 Season

Ohio State has selected six captains for the 2022 season. Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, fourth-year tight end Cade Stover, fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, fifth-year defensive end Tyler Friday and third-year safety Kourt Williams have been named Ohio State’s captains for the 2022 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State's Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State reveals recipient of 'Block O' jersey for 2022

Ohio State’s tradition of the Block O jersey continues as the Buckeyes have named graduate student and wide receiver Kamryn Babb the recipient of the #0 jersey, the team announced on Saturday. The “Block O” jersey is in special memory of former Ohio State player Bill Willis and College...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

It Takes a Lot of Time to Make Silver Bullets, but Jim Knowles is Going to Try and Expedite the Process

"Silver Bullets" is one of the more kickass monikers in college football. In my mind, this is because a silver bullet is a thing designed to take out the worst monsters that lurk in the collective imaginations of our brains. If you have an irrational fear of the eldritch unknown, if you're afraid of what horrible monster might be at the end of the alleyway, a silver bullet is your best bet as a mere mortal to get out alive. It is a near-mythical weapon to help the hapless.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12

A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus

Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.  Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.  All […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African lion dies at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Live Action News

OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to 'examine activities' of pro-life pregnancy centers

A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
COLUMBUS, OH

