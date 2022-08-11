Panicked Donald Trump Fears Phones Are Tapped & His Friends Are 'Wearing Wires' After Home Raid

mega

Growing Paranoid? The FBI has Donald Trump rattled after raiding his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former President of the United States and his advisors are now worried someone close to their team may be an informant or wearing a wire while important phone calls and discussions are happening.

Aside from possible informants or those close to him "wearing a wire," four people familiar with Trump and his team’s suspicions revealed the ex-president constantly worries that his phones are tapped.

PHOTOS OF DONALD TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO OFFICE REVEALED AFTER SURPRISE FBI RAID

“He has asked me and others, ‘Do you think our phones are tapped?’” one insider close to the reality-star-turned-politician noted this week to a publication. “Given the sheer volume of investigations going on into the former president, I do not think he’s assuming anything is outside the realm of possibility.”

Continued the source: "He’s talked about this seriously , but I know of one time when he made a joke that was something like, ‘Be careful what you say on the phone!’"

And according to Trump, it may not just be the FBI that is after him. The controversial ex-president is allegedly suspicious that his communications and activities are being monitored by "the feds" and President Joe Biden himself, as Radar reported.

As OK! reported, the FBI is investigating Trump's handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. As the investigation heats up , with the FBI conducting a search of his Palm Beach, Flor., property in the early hours of Monday, August 9, Trump is left "furious yet scared," said a previous insider.

According to two of the sources, Trump's suspicions began in May, with him worrying that Republican lawmakers visiting his numerous clubs may have been “wearing a wire” and passing information on to the federal government.

NEW BOOK CONTAINS PHOTOS OF THE DOCUMENTS DONALD TRUMP ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO FLUSH DOWN TOILETS

Despite Trump's team suggesting the FBI planted incriminating evidence against the businessman in his Mar-a-Lago mansion during their search, his former press secretary Stephanie Girsham confirmed her boss "did not handle classified documents properly" throughout his time as the POTUS.

"I sat in an airplane with him, watched him go through documents, throw some away, rip some up and put some in his pocket," she recalled, as OK! reported . "Because I remember specifically thinking: 'Why do those go in his pocket?'"

White House correspondent Maggie Haberman doubled down on Girsham's claims, revealing in her upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , that the father-of-five used to flush documents down the toilet.

