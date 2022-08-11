Peloton is laying off employees for the third time this year and raising product prices, according to a memo reported by Bloomberg today (August 12). Nearly 800 employees from the fitness company’s distribution and customer service teams will be affected by the latest job cuts, according to the memo from CEO Barry McCarthy. Peloton plans to outsource their work to third-party logistics providers. McCarthy estimates replacing its delivery staff will cut Peloton’s per-product delivery costs by 50 percent.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO