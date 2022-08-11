ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Watch: Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards unveil classic throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imhFa_0hDcLA2C00

The Washington Wizards will pay tribute to the 1997-98 season with white, blue and bronze classic uniforms.

On Thursday the Washington Wizards unveiled their new classic uniforms for the 2022-23 season, paying homage to their original color way from 1997-98 season when they transitioned from the Washington Bullets to the Wizard mascot.

Rewinding the clock back to the late 90's, the team will celebrate 25 years of being known as the Wizards by wearing their iconic white, blue and bronze color scheme that lasted until 2011. On select game nights throughout the season, the in-arena fan experience will be taken over by 25th anniversary-themed programming.

“To honor their history, the team will celebrate the foundational years of the Wizards’ brand and connect fans to the most significant players, moments, and themes of the last 25 years. Fans will get to learn more about the team’s last 25 years through video features, articles, and podcasts, all of which can be found on the Wizards website and social channels ," the team said in a statement.

View the original article to see embedded media.

While not quite the center point of the unveiling, former Runnin' Ute Kyle Kuzma participated in the Wizards classic edition jersey reveal.

Before his time in the NBA, the talented forward played 96 games for the University of Utah from 2014 to 2017. He averaged 10.1 points per game during his college career and was then selected 27th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This marks the second new uniform for the franchise this season as they debuted their "Bloom" city edition jerseys back in the spring. Arguably one of the most unique uniforms the franchise has ever produced, those jerseys honor the famous cherry blossoms of Washington, DC with a pink “cherry blossom” design.

With several new looks for the upcoming season, the Wizards will kick-off their 2022 preseason with two games against the Warriors in Japan on September 30.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Utah State
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Kuzma
NBC Sports

Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Washington Bullets#The University Of Utah#The Los Angeles La
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides

Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" Release Date Updated

Despite being the follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 2 has never received its proper respect. Some feel like it is a weak entry in the Jordan Brand library, while others believe the exact opposite. Either way, there is no denying that this shoe is experiencing a resurgence right now, and Jumpman is doing everything it can to capitalize on the moment.
APPAREL
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
189
Followers
277
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy