Donovan Mitchell Trade Update: No Teams Close to Knicks’ Offer?

By Dalton Trigg
 3 days ago

When it comes to a trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks could be leading a one-team race.

Many NBA minds believe a Donovan Mitchell trade to the New York Knicks is a matter of “when,” not “if.”

Reports maintain that the Utah Jazz star guard hasn’t formally asked for a trade like Kevin Durant has with the Brooklyn Nets , but in this particular case, silence speaks volumes. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a full-blown rebuild for the Jazz appears to be inevitable. If Utah wants to maximize its draft positioning for next summer, it will need to move Mitchell before the season begins in October.

According to a report from The Athletic , the Knicks apparently believe they’re in a one-team race for Mitchell.

“For now, the Knicks know no one is coming close to them,' Fred Katz's report reads. "The Jazz want more for Mitchell than they received in that gargantuan return for Rudy Gobert."

Although the Knicks might be in the driver’s seat, for now, that can always change as this trade saga drags out. Right now, it’s a staring contest between general managers Danny Ainge in Utah and Scott Perry in New York. Time will tell if either side gives in before training camp begins in late September.

If New York does eventually land Mitchell, the move won’t come without questions. Although Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for Utah last season, his individual defense was below average, especially in the Jazz’s first-round postseason loss to the Dallas Mavericks .

Would Mitchell and Jalen Brunson ’s combined offense be enough to overcome defensive deficiencies? There’s only one way to find out.

