Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mario Feliciano starting Sunday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Feliciano is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Feliciano for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Mario Feliciano versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 209 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .227 batting average with a .748 OPS, 8 home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong hitting sixth for Brewers on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is starting in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will man second base after Luis Urias was shifted to third and Mike Brosseau was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Adam Wainwright, our models project Wong to score 11.7 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base

Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
LOS ANGELES, CA

