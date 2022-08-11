Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th, 3-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hunter Renfroe tripled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals wasted a magnificent start by Adam Wainwright, falling 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Milwaukee moved within a half-game of NL Central-leading St. Louis, ending the Cardinals’...
FOX Sports
Cardinals and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1
Milwaukee Brewers (61-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Brewers +126; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Mario Feliciano starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Feliciano is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Feliciano for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Mario Feliciano versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 209 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .227 batting average with a .748 OPS, 8 home...
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
Little League World Series Latest Proof Instant Replay is Bad and Will Never Really Work
Little League World Series game ends on walk-off replay.
FOX Sports
Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7...
Padres Stars Call Out Fernando Tatis Jr. After Suspension
The shortstop will be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy.
FOX Sports
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong hitting sixth for Brewers on Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is starting in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will man second base after Luis Urias was shifted to third and Mike Brosseau was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Adam Wainwright, our models project Wong to score 11.7 FanDuel...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals will finish their three-game series in Kansas City on Sunday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Los Angeles Dodgers have...
FOX Sports
Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game
Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
