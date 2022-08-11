Read full article on original website
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic...
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
New Indiana law creates doula advisory board
INDIANAPOLIS – When Indiana lawmakers passed the near-total ban on abortion, they also created an advisory board focused on increasing access to doula services for expectant mothers. It’s part of the social services package the legislature also approved during the special session. The doula advisory board will consist...
Indiana Dunes named best place to watch sunset in Indiana
For some people, the sunset is one of the highlights of their day: a moment to wind down and reflect as the sun sets amid a dazzling backdrop of purple, pink and orange hues. The sun sets 365 times a year, but some sunsets are arguably more memorable than others.
Indiana students can design ‘I Voted’ stickers for upcoming election
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana wants students to design the next “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming 2022 election. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a statewide competition encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with their own designs. The contest is open to all...
