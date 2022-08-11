Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 big topics about the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. following his suspension
The San Diego Padres spent their off day in Washington D.C. on Thursday getting ready to experience the reunion for
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
thecomeback.com
Padres stars speak candidly on Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
The baseball world was shocked on Friday after San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, by testing positive for Clostebol (Tatis released a statement after the news broke). Tatis hadn’t played in an MLB game this season after suffering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
Dodgers: Former LA Pitching Prospect Shines in Debut with His New Organization
Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter made himself feel right at home after finding himself in a new organization.
MLB
Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
Dodgers News: Doc Made Pinch-Hitting Decision Because of Steph Curry
Dave Roberts made an interesting decision after noticing that Warriors guard Steph Curry was in attendance for Tuesday's Dodgers game against the Twins.
Comments / 0