FOX Sports
Angels and Twins meet in series rubber match
Minnesota Twins (58-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Angels +116; over/under is 9...
Twins drop series finale with Angels, continue plunge in AL Central standings
The Twins are now tied with the White Sox for second place after a 4-2 loss to the Angels.
MLB odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The New York Mets are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies today in the first matchup of a three-game set at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Phillies-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York is on pace for […] The post MLB odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins
Minnesota Twins (58-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-64, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Vinnie Pasquantino sitting Saturday night for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pasquantino is being replaced at first base by Nick Pratto versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 166 plate appearances this season, Pasquantino has a .247 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Jose Rojas operating third base for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Josh Rojas is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Rojas will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas to score 4.5...
numberfire.com
Angels' Max Stassi sitting Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Max Stassi as a starter for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Stassi will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Kurt Suzuki takes over at catcher and bats seventh against the Twins. Our models project Stassi for 124 more plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports
Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game
Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is...
Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching
With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
