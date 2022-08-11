With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO