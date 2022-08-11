BOSTON (AP) — The New York Yankees still have a double-digit lead in the AL East and a chance to coast into the postseason. What they do once they get there could depend on whether closer Clay Holmes can straighten things out in time. Staked with a lead from Aaron Judge’s 46th homer, the All-Star reliever walked back-to-back batters in the ninth and then gave up a tying single to J.D. Martinez on Friday night. Tommy Pham delivered the walk-off hit in the 10th to lead the last-place Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the first-place Yankees and send New York to its eighth loss in nine games. “He struggled with strikes there obviously. That’s a situation we’ve got to get the strike thrown,” Yankees manger Aaron Boone said. “It’s just a matter of getting him locked in mechanically and letting it rip.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO