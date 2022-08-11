Read full article on original website
Boston
6 takeaways as Red Sox beat Yankees behind Michael Wacha’s impressive return
Wacha threw seven innings and Rafael Devers homered to lead the Red Sox to a 3-0 win. The Red Sox rode a pristine outing by Michael Wacha to a 3-0 victory over the Yankees on Sunday to clinch the three-game series at Fenway. Here’s what happened. The Big Picture.
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It was manager Aaron Boone’s 400th career victory with the Yankees. “It feels good to come through with the big homer and small ball,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Showing off both sides of my game. I was just happy to come out with the win, we’ve been playing a lot of close games lately.” Alex Verdugo had two hits for Boston, which had won its last two games, including a dramatic 3-2 win over New York in 10 innings on Friday night.
Judge hits homer No. 46, but Red Sox rally to beat Yanks 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — The New York Yankees still have a double-digit lead in the AL East and a chance to coast into the postseason. What they do once they get there could depend on whether closer Clay Holmes can straighten things out in time. Staked with a lead from Aaron Judge’s 46th homer, the All-Star reliever walked back-to-back batters in the ninth and then gave up a tying single to J.D. Martinez on Friday night. Tommy Pham delivered the walk-off hit in the 10th to lead the last-place Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the first-place Yankees and send New York to its eighth loss in nine games. “He struggled with strikes there obviously. That’s a situation we’ve got to get the strike thrown,” Yankees manger Aaron Boone said. “It’s just a matter of getting him locked in mechanically and letting it rip.”
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/14/22
New York Post | Jon Heyman: Apparently the chase for Luis Castillo ahead of August 2nd’s trade deadline was a real one, although it seems the Reds were less interested in the Yankees’ offer than you might expect. The club offered top outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez as the headliner in a trade package, but balked at the inclusion of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, and Cincy clearly prioritized the higher-ranked infielders.
