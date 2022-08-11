Read full article on original website
Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.
Padres Stars Call Out Fernando Tatis Jr. After Suspension
The shortstop will be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy.
Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham’s savage message after walking off Yankees in extras
Tommy Pham called it. The Boston Red Sox midseason addition at the trade deadline made sure to endear himself to his newest fan base in the best way possible – a walk-off hit against the division rival New York Yankees. Check out Tommy Pham finish off the boys from...
Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record
Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade
Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Red Sox Closer Claims He Has Best Entrance Music in MLB History
Jonathan Papelbon had a bold claim regarding entrance music for closers.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
