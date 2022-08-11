ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade

Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sent to Rays' bench on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Paredes will rest on Friday evening after Ji-Man Choi was picked as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 177 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hummel is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Hummel for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.0...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Clemens will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Kerry Carpenter returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Clemens for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eduardo Escobar batting eighth for Mets on Friday

New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Escobar will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Luis Guillorme moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.5 FanDuel on...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jon Berti in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Berti for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 10.0 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL

