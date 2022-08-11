Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night Out
From new restaurants with trendy flavors to traditional food staples that serve up classic dishes, there is truly something for everyone. Here are some of the top restaurants in South End Charlotte and why we love them.
Living Kitchen: A Great Vegan Spot in Charlotte
If you're looking for a great vegan spot in Charlotte, Living Kitchen is the place to be! This restaurant is all about healthy, delicious, and sustainable food, and they have an impressive menu of plant-based dishes that are sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. Let's explore more about them below:
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
The scoop on CLT Burger Week
CHARLOTTE — Have you ever wondered which Charlotte restaurants serve up the best burgers in town?. There’s a great way to find out — starting Friday and continuing through Aug. 21, more than a dozen restaurants will offer specialty burgers for $6 during the seventh annual CLT Burger Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idesignarch.com
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
wccbcharlotte.com
Italian Restaurant Figo36 Open’s Its Doors August 16th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Menagerie Hospital Group has announced the grand opening of Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant, Figo 36. The doors open for guests on Thursday, August 16th. The new Italian restaurant is perched on 36th Street in Noda, alongside the Novel apartment complex and the CATS lights...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Doctor writes book of recipes for a plant-based diet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte doctor turned to a more plant-based diet two years ago and wrote a book to make it easier for others to do the same. Dr. Monique May turned to a more plant-based diet two years ago. A Gallup poll shows more people are cutting...
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: 20% Off Your Entire Order At Sloane’s Closet
CHARLOTTE, NC–Everyone knows that when you look good, you feel good! With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to start shopping. One local mom wants to help you feel fabulous with her custom made clothing line! Mom of two, Stephanie created Sloane’s Closet to bring bright and inspiring designs to the little ones but– her looks gained so much attention that she started to make clothing for people of all ages!
IN THIS ARTICLE
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Find Your Home on Wheels at Travel Camp
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Travel Camp of Rock Hill is a new RV shop in Rock Hill. In the video above, host Renee O’Neil learns more about what the new store has to offer!
US News and World Report
Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule
NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus
Charlotte Pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Charlotte community has been holding Pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the Pride parade coming to the fore in 2001. While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in the...
lincolntimesnews.com
Mundy House open for guided tours
DENVER – Ever drive by a stately old house and wonder what it looks like inside? The historic Mundy House is in plain view on North Highway 16 in Denver is open for guided tours courtesy of the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon through Sept. 10 led by the Mundy House Tour Guides.
Things To Do In The Charlotte Area This Weekend
Here are some things to do in the Charlotte area this weekend.
WBTV
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte passengers say they were stranded for days in the Dominican Republic after their American Airlines flight was canceled multiple times. AA782 from Punta Cana was supposed to be back to the Queen City on 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Instead, that flight was changed to AA9603 and arrived on Aug. 9.
musicfestnews.com
Queen Jam Session Ready to Rock Charlotte August 19-21
Queen Jam Session Ready to Rock Charlotte August 19-21 There are 41 bands and musicians ready to rock Charlotte August 19-21 during The Queen City Jam Session, headlined by Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil & Friends, and The Infamous Stringdusters, with so many more great bands, including The War and Treaty, The Mountain Goats, Bass Extremes with Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey, Spafford, and North Mississippi Allstars. The Queen City Jam Session takes place at NoDa Brewing Co., and there will be a variety of food trucks on site throughout the weekend.
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
Flight troubles continue at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — Flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to be a headache for many passengers. On Wednesday, 474 flights from the airport were delayed and another 50 were cancelled, according to data from FlightAware. By 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, 45 flights had already been cancelled and 14 more were delayed.
Comments / 0