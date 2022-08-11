Read full article on original website
Could the Phillies Steal deGrom from the Mets this Offseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies could make a surprise push for Jacob deGrom this offseason if and when he opts out of his contract with the New York Mets.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid
Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.
