Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCRA.com

Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Collision Causes at Least One Injury

Accident at 65th Street Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. A two-vehicle intersection collision in Sacramento resulted in at least one injury on August 11. The accident occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Sky Parkway around 9:09 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one female appeared to be injured, and medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento opens cooling centers ahead of 100-degree week

SACRAMENTO -- The City and County of Sacramento are opening cooling centers ahead of a week that will include four straight days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees.On Aug. 14, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will open its offices in Sacramento and North Highlands from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.The department will then open its offices from Aug. 15th to Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The department is located at 2700 Fulton Avenue, across the street from Fulton Oaks Apartments.A second Sacramento County cooling center will be open at 5747 Watt Avenue in North Highlands on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.The City of Sacramento is opening its cooling center at 3615 Auburn Blvd., Sunday through Friday, from 2 to 10 p.m. It is not yet open for overnight guests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Sacramento Friday night. The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, police say. Officers say they responded to that area and found an adult man with serious injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week

TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
TRUCKEE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles

Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland

A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Fatal shooting in Stockton on West Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal shooting occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane in Stockton on Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that at 9:49 p.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot and was lying in a parking lot. First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
SACRAMENTO, CA

