Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Collision Causes at Least One Injury
Accident at 65th Street Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. A two-vehicle intersection collision in Sacramento resulted in at least one injury on August 11. The accident occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Sky Parkway around 9:09 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one female appeared to be injured, and medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
Sacramento opens cooling centers ahead of 100-degree week
SACRAMENTO -- The City and County of Sacramento are opening cooling centers ahead of a week that will include four straight days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees.On Aug. 14, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will open its offices in Sacramento and North Highlands from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.The department will then open its offices from Aug. 15th to Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The department is located at 2700 Fulton Avenue, across the street from Fulton Oaks Apartments.A second Sacramento County cooling center will be open at 5747 Watt Avenue in North Highlands on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.The City of Sacramento is opening its cooling center at 3615 Auburn Blvd., Sunday through Friday, from 2 to 10 p.m. It is not yet open for overnight guests.
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Sacramento Friday night. The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, police say. Officers say they responded to that area and found an adult man with serious injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles
Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland
A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
Fatal shooting in Stockton on West Lane
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal shooting occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane in Stockton on Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that at 9:49 p.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot and was lying in a parking lot. First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving […]
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
KCRA.com
Fire burns through both units of duplex near McClellan Park in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire damaged both units of a duplex in Sacramento on Thursday, authorities said. The fire burned in the 2100 block of Bell Avenue, which is near McClellan Park, the Sacramento Fire Department said. LiveCopter 3 spotted a large black plume of smoke coming from both...
Comments / 0