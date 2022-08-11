Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Pirates Giants prediction and pick. Zach Thompson gets the call for the Pirates, while Alex Wood takes the hill for the Giants. Zach Thompson has a 5.08 ERA. He has endured a wild,...
NBC Sports
Webb's masterful outing fuels Giants' win over Pirates
On a night when the Giants celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 World Series championship, Logan Webb (W, 8 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) fueled San Francisco's 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park. The pregame festivities set the tone for what would...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Mario Feliciano versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 209 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .227 batting average with a .748 OPS, 8 home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series. Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons. “He’s got closer stuff,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “That second inning was about as good as you can execute.” The Rangers won two straight over the Mariners after losing nine consecutive games to Seattle.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Tony Walters Makes First Start; Chance To Tie Longest L.A. Winning Streak Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to become the first team in baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season and extend their winning streak to 13 games in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals. With 13 consecutive victories, the Dodgers would tie their L.A. franchise record,...
Instant analysis of Vikings' 26-20 preseason opening loss to Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings are leaving Las Vegas with a loss in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Raiders. But they’re also leaving with some positive takeaways from a game that was well within reach before the fourth quarter ended. Costly penalties and being inefficient on third downs were a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers will conclude a three-game series as they face off with the St. Louis Cardinals with half a game separating them. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Brewers defeated the Cardinals 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday. There...
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
DeMeco Ryans Wasn't Surprised by Impressive Preseason Outing From Samuel Womack III
Samuel Womack III balled out in the 49ers' first preseason game, which didn't surprise DeMeco Ryans at all. Ryans wants Womack to build off that performance.
NFL・
ESPN predicts Kenny Pickett takes over Steelers QB job
As of right now, Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a two-year contract in the offseason to be a bridge quarterback and maybe more. However, the Steelers also spent their first-round pick in 2022 on a talented young quarterback in Kenny Pickett....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox
Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
Comments / 0