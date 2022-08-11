ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series. Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons. “He’s got closer stuff,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “That second inning was about as good as you can execute.” The Rangers won two straight over the Mariners after losing nine consecutive games to Seattle.

