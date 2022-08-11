Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 14
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat’s Points: Installs, Konata Mumpfield Staying on His Feet and Offensive Line Growth
PITTSBURGH — Thursday’s practice was a light affair, the spider pads will be on Friday and Pitt will hit the field Saturday for perhaps the most important practice of the offseason. There’s a really good scrimmage being prepared for Saturday, the first real scrimmage of the summer, and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Fast-Rising Guard Jaeden Mustaf Adds Pitt Offer to His List
Earlier this week, Jaeden Mustaf, a four-star prospect out of North Carolina, posted a graphic on Twitter which included what he thought were all of his college offers. However, he actually had one more offer — one that he didn’t know about — from Pitt. “I had...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball Staff Offers 6-foot-7 Wing Caleb Williams
On Friday, the Pitt staff dug deeper into the class of 2024 by extending an offer to 6-foot-7 wing prospect Caleb Williams out of Washington, D.C. Williams has become a hot commodity in the recruiting world, as he holds offers from Villanova, Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Maryland, and others heading into his junior season of high school ball. He is ranked as a four-star prospect according to On3.
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Memorial service in Pittsburgh kicks off initiative to celebrate Negro League players
A memorial service at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh kicked off an initiative to celebrate Negro League players who were forgotten after death. There are currently 13 cemeteries in the area where unmarked graves are located, including Allegheny Cemetery, Homestead Cemetery, Homewood Cemetery and Round Hill Cemetery. The initiative, ‘Negro Leagues...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Springdale Legion anniversary worth celebrating
With American Legion baseball all but dead in the Alle-Kiski Valley, Friday was a good time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Springdale’s rise to the state championship. On August 19, 1972, Springdale, managed by the late Jack Heimbuecher, defeated Chambersburg, 3-1, at Freeport Borough Field. It was the...
Pittsburgh business owners share how a busy weekend in the city is impacting them financially
PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think they’ll have a winning season,” said Mike Huber of Canton, Ohio. “I don’t usually come to preseason, but I couldn’t miss (Kenny) Pickett’s debut,” said Harry Wilson of Cranberry.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Westmoreland County softball standouts find 'extra' special roles in 'A League of Their Own'
Mollie Kovalcin watched the film “A League of Their Own” so many times growing up, she lost count. It was part of her childhood and still holds a special place in her film collection. You might say it is “extra” special now. “I’ve probably seen it...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh marine veteran overcoming difficult odds
A Pittsburgh native is overcoming some tough odds. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than a decade, Clifford McAfee is now working toward his master's degree at the University of South Florida. The Carrick High School alumnus says while serving, his convoy was blown up. He suffers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?
Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
nextpittsburgh.com
8 places for cool vegan treats around Pittsburgh that you need to try
It’s the dog days of summer, the sun is high, the thermostat needle is on the rise and a cool sweet treat is just what’s in order. While there seem to be endless varieties of ice cream shops in the city, finding a truly delicious dairy-free alternative has just become a little easier. Here are a few of our favorites for vegan ice cream and other delicious desserts that rival any milk-based options.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House
Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
'Shake, Shiver, and Shovel:' Farmers Almanac calls for a snowy and cold winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's that time of year when the fine people at the Farmers Almanac drop their knowledge of many things, including what the coming winter is going to be like. I got my hands on an advance copy this week and immediately reached out to the Farmer's Almanac's philomath (their forecaster). Every year when we chat, Peter Geiger is quick to remind me the almanac is about more than just a forecast. "The whole idea behind the almanac is about how to make your life easier," he explained. You know, like saving money on your heating bill using bubble wrap. He...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pirates Owner Bob Nutting Purchasing Wigle Whiskey And Threadbare Cider & Mead
Bob Nutting is going to bat for local booze. The Pittsburgh Pirates owner is buying Strip District-based Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider & Mead on the North Side. It will operate under Pittsburgh Spirits, a sister company to Nutting’s Highland Ventures, which was created to house the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board licensing.
98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal honored at class reunion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a night of celebration and remembrance for the 1972 class of Taylor Allerdice High School.In addition to celebrating their 50th-anniversary class reunion, the former students also honored 98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal Bill Fisher, who is affectionately known as "Hook."The 98-year-old Fisher served as the school's principal for 20 years from 1971 to 1991. The event was held in the sixth-floor ballroom of the Rivers Club in the Oxford Center in Downtown Pittsburgh."I loved education and especially Allderdice. Oh my god, they're off the hook with what they've done," Fisher gleefully said.Fisher said he loves all his former students, and tonight's event was super special to him.
