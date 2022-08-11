Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
Bregman homers as Astros down A's 6-3
HOUSTON — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Houston Astros swept the Oakland Athletics with a 6-3 win on Sunday.Bregman's 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.Jose Altuve doubled home two runs in the second as the AL West leaders built a big early lead in their fourth consecutive victory.Javier (7-8) allowed one single and walked three in his first win since July 1. He was 0-5 with a 4.40 ERA in...
FOX Sports
Athletics aim to break slide in game against the Astros
Oakland Athletics (41-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (72-41, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-5, 7.63 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (8-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -343, Athletics +271; over/under is 8 1/2...
Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns
The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
Red Sox rally to beat Yankees 3-2
By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - J.D. Martinez had three hits, including a game-tying RBI single in the ninth, and Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single in the 10th on Friday night to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over Aaron Judge and the AL East-leading New York Yankees.New York pitchers retired 12 straight Boston batters before closer Clay Holmes walked two with one out in the ninth and then gave up Martinez's single up the middle. Judge, who hit his major league-leading 46th home run in the third inning, reached base for the fourth time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Sunday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 289 plate appearances this season, Maldonado has a .184 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder kept on Oakland's bench on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Pinder will watch from the bench after Ramon Laureano was shifted to right field and Stephen Vogt was named Oakland's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 181 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre 'Just Getting Started' In Win Over Saints
Jalen Pitre's first game for the Texans showed his potential on defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
Wings destroy Sparks to close WNBA regular season
Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Teaira McCowan recorded 24 points and eight rebounds as the Dallas Wings closed the
Bregman Ignites Offense in Astros' Series Sweep Against the A's
Alex Bregman kickstarted the Houston Astros' scoring on back-to-back nights to down the Oakland A's.
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt hitting sixth in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vogt will bat in Oakland's designated hitting spot after Ramon Laureano was positioned in right field and Chad Pinder was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Vogt...
Comments / 0