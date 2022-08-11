Read full article on original website
1 person hit and killed while walking on Memorial Parkway, police say
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntsville crash Wednesday morning
Huntsville police say one person is dead this morning after they were struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened about 4:40 a.m. Police were called to Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue, where they found a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at...
WAAY-TV
Man hit and killed on Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning
Huntsville Police said a man died after he was hit by a driver while he was crossing Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning. This happened in the southbound lane near Drake Avenue around 4 a.m. Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. They do not plan to...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police: Officer hospitalized after suspect hits him with vehicle
Decatur Police; Officer hospitalized after suspect hits him with vehicle. A Decatur Police Department officer was hospitalized and a suspect jailed after police say the officer fired his weapon at the man who ran him over. About 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Decatur police officer was at home with his...
Man hits off-duty Decatur police officer with car
Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
Marshall County residents pleading for road to be fixed
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a dispute over who should maintain a rural Marshall County road, and now the county commission is looking to get the state attorney general’s opinion. Shin Point Road in Marshall County is about a half-mile stretch of gravel and dirt, up...
Children found shot during traffic stop, police say
Three underage gunshot victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Decatur, according to law enforcement officials.
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
WAAY-TV
A look inside Decatur Fire & Rescue's new fire station 5 on Danville Road
We're getting a first look at the new fire station in Decatur, replacing a decades old one built in 1962 on Danville Road and Presbyterian Drive. The new fire station is just down the street, still on Danville Rd, right across from Austin Middle School. PREVIOUS: New $3M fire station...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Huntsville hit and run; no injuries reported
A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in a hit and run. Huntsville Police said there were no reported injuries, but charges are expected for the driver, who returned to the scene shortly after. The wreck was reported in the 2800 block of...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Athens motorcycle wreck
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Andrue Josiff Olson of Athens. Authorities are responding to a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 in Athens. The Athens Police Department says a man on a motorcycle was killed when he collided with another vehicle about 12:22 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 72 at Hastings Road.
WAFF
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in deadly wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, Bobby James Newbell, 51, died in the crash. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway shortly before 4:00 p.m.
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
WAFF
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
WAFF
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man regarding theft
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man regarding a theft that happened at a Texaco. Deputies want to question a six foot tall male who weighs between 220 and 230 pounds. If you know this man, contact investigator John...
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.
Second arrest made in Stevenson trailer park shooting, 2 charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that almost killed one person. Austin Cook, 20, was charged with attempted murder after one man was shot at Stevenson trailer park in July. Austin Ford, 27, was also charged with attempted murder. Investigators believe one of the men got […]
ADOC: Inmate convicted in Lauderdale County double homicide dies in prison
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
