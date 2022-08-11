ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Man hit and killed on Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning

Huntsville Police said a man died after he was hit by a driver while he was crossing Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning. This happened in the southbound lane near Drake Avenue around 4 a.m. Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. They do not plan to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police: Officer hospitalized after suspect hits him with vehicle

Decatur Police; Officer hospitalized after suspect hits him with vehicle. A Decatur Police Department officer was hospitalized and a suspect jailed after police say the officer fired his weapon at the man who ran him over. About 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Decatur police officer was at home with his...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Marshall County residents pleading for road to be fixed

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a dispute over who should maintain a rural Marshall County road, and now the county commission is looking to get the state attorney general’s opinion. Shin Point Road in Marshall County is about a half-mile stretch of gravel and dirt, up...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Athens motorcycle wreck

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Andrue Josiff Olson of Athens. Authorities are responding to a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 in Athens. The Athens Police Department says a man on a motorcycle was killed when he collided with another vehicle about 12:22 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 72 at Hastings Road.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, Bobby James Newbell, 51, died in the crash. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway shortly before 4:00 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident

One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

