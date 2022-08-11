Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
Cape Gazette
Artisans’ Bank opens new business center on Route 24 near Rehoboth
Artisans’ Bank recently announced its new Rehoboth Branch and Business Center on Route 24 is open for business. “The new branch is open and ready for business,” said Rehoboth Branch Manager Joanne Williams. “We invite the public to come visit our beautiful new facility.”. The new location...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
WBOC
White Marlin Open Economic Benefits Outside Ocean City
BERLIN, Md. - Hundreds of anglers and their entourage have descended on Ocean City this week to compete for over $8 million in prize money in the White Marlin Open. With them come thousands of additional visitors to Ocean City. "A lot of hotels are full because of the White...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Ocean City businesses continue adjusting to post-covid world
Coming off the sting of pandemic-infused staffing shortages, many resort business owners were happy and excited with the number of people that came in looking for jobs at the beginning of the summer. Although housing was — and is — an issue, the lifting of travel bans allowed more J1...
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth installs new signs warning of stormwater jetties
For the safety of swimmers in Rehoboth Beach, the city has installed warning signs near jetty structures protecting the city’s stormwater outfall pipes. There was discussion at city meetings earlier this summer about installing them. During a commissioner workshop Aug. 8, Interim City Manager Evan Miller announced the signs, located due east of the jetties, had been installed.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friay: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar
BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
talbotspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
Cape Gazette
LARGE HOME JUST LISTED IN COASTAL CLUB
Love life in Lewes AND want to feel like you're on vacation every day in your own Resort Style Community??? Coastal Club is all that in the First Town in the First State! PLUS this home is located right on the pond, and just a block walk to the "Lighthouse Club" which offers an indoor pool, an infinity pool with swim up bar, and a third pool which includes a fun spiral water slide and ship with fountains for the kiddos, while the gorgeous clubhouse hosts a wonderful mixture of community activities. There's also a community garden, dog park, tennis courts, extensive fitness center, 3 mile wooded nature trail with pond/creek views, pool tables, & restaurant catered by Big Fish Grille! This beautiful home is a "to die for" floor plan featuring a fully open gourmet kitchen, great room and dining area leading to the large paver patio overlooking the pond. It features 5 bedrooms (one currently used as an office) and 4 bathrooms, plus an over 2,000 square feet unfinished basement. Whether you need just a few bedrooms, but two home offices, you can make this floor plan fit your lifestyle. This kitchen will make you want to spend hours cooking like a master chef! Features include granite countertops, huge center island & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & plenty of storage in the walk in pantry. The first floor owners suite features a sitting area with massive walk in closet and dual shower, PLUS there's two additional owners suites on the second floor. The full unfinished basement includes rough-in plumbing and HVAC for future bathrooms, wet bar, or any other finished basement dreams. Coastal Club is a gated community with sidewalks and a very active homeowners association always putting on activities like yoga, painting classes, book clubs, food truck nights, community decorating contests for holidays and so much more. This home has never been rented, but estimated peak weekly rate is $4,700 per week and off peak rate is expected to be $2,750 per week. Make it yours, make it an investment or any combination that works for you! You’re in the drivers seat!
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of nine places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
oceancity.com
Here is the Best of Ocean City!
Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title. Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best!
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
Comments / 0