ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sent to Rays' bench on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Paredes will rest on Friday evening after Ji-Man Choi was picked as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 177 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Drew Rasmussen loses bid at perfect game after Rays right-hander yields hit in ninth inning vs. Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen flirted with the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on Sunday, keeping the Baltimore Orioles off the board through eight innings as part of a 4-1 victory (GameTracker). Jorge Mateo led off the ninth inning with a double, ending Rasmussen's attempt at immortality. (Mateo later broke up the shutout by scoring on a wild pitch.)
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ESPN

McClanahan stops 2-start skid, Rays beat Orioles 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays moved back in front of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race with an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied after Rays...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy