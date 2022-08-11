Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes sent to Rays' bench on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Paredes will rest on Friday evening after Ji-Man Choi was picked as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 177 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate...
Jorge Mateo racks up five hits as Orioles rout Rays
Jorge Mateo went 5-for-5 with two doubles while Cedric Mullins homered among his three hits as the Baltimore Orioles routed
ESPN
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle out of lineup due to sore hand following HBP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for Sunday's 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle is day to day. Mountcastle was struck by a pitch...
CBS Sports
Drew Rasmussen loses bid at perfect game after Rays right-hander yields hit in ninth inning vs. Orioles
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen flirted with the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on Sunday, keeping the Baltimore Orioles off the board through eight innings as part of a 4-1 victory (GameTracker). Jorge Mateo led off the ninth inning with a double, ending Rasmussen's attempt at immortality. (Mateo later broke up the shutout by scoring on a wild pitch.)
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Rays SS Wander Franco takes on-field batting practice
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice Sunday for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. Franco said he will join Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab...
Orioles to promote top pitching prospect DL Hall for MLB debut
Top pitching prospect DL Hall is traveling to meet the Orioles in St. Petersburg for their upcoming series against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com reports. Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Sun adds that Hall is expected to start Saturday night’s game for the O’s, marking his major league debut.
ESPN
McClanahan stops 2-start skid, Rays beat Orioles 8-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays moved back in front of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race with an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied after Rays...
