WBOC
Delmar Defeated 5-4 in Little League Softball World Series Title Game
GREENVILLE, N.C. - It's game over for the Delmar, Md., girls softball team, which represented the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Little League Softball World Series title game. Delmar lost 5-4 in extra innings on Monday afternoon to Hewitt, Texas, the team that represented the Southwest Region. The Hewitt team became...
WMDT.com
After The Whistle: Decatur Graduate Austin Airey
FRUITLAND, Md- Meet Decatur Graduate Austin Airey. Whether you are a professional, college athlete, or a high school athlete there are going to be good times and bad times. But the graduating senior class of athletes had to deal with the unthinkable, losing a whole year of play due to the pandemic.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
WBOC
Record Setting Prize Won at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - An angler got a record setting prize at the White Marlon Open in Ocean City. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, landed the winning fish earning more than $4.5 million. Duffie, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while...
Cape Gazette
Vinyl Shockley to play The Room at Cedar Grove Aug. 19
Delaware drummer Ed Shockley and his six-piece band, Vinyl Shockley, will perform Friday, Aug. 19, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit that supports aspiring musicians and hospitality-industry professionals. Shockley performs in several area bands, but the Aug. 19 event represents a...
WDEL 1150AM
Rickards' second-straight shutout sends Delmar to Little League Softball World Series title game
Macy Rickards continued her fantastic Little League Softball World Series with a second-straight shutout as Delmar defeated a team from The Philippines 11-0 to earn a spot in Monday's Little League Softball World Series Championship Game. The Maryland State champions, which has players from the Delaware part of the bi-state...
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!
Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
Cape Gazette
virginiatraveltips.com
14 Best Things to Do in Rehoboth Beach, DE (for First-Timers!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best things to do in Rehoboth Beach DE? This guide has you covered!. Are you planning your trip to Rehoboth Beach last minute?. If...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar
BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
Cape Gazette
View mid-August flowers and pollinators at Mill Pond Garden Aug. 21
Mill Pond Garden will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Patrons will see abundant featured flowers, along with butterflies and caterpillars as well as hummingbirds and many pollinating insects visiting the native host plants like Joe Pye weed, tall phlox, hibiscus, salvia, cardinal flower and more.
Cape Gazette
Guanacos Melting Pot now open on Route 1 Rehoboth
Taking an if-not-now-probably-never approach, Celso and Xiomara Morales have opened Guanacos Melting Pot outside Rehoboth Beach. Starting as a dishwasher and working his way up to chef, Celso has been working in the kitchen at local restaurants for the past 14 years. He said he and Xiomara have been thinking about opening their own place for years.
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
WBOC
Salisbury Councilwoman Calls for Effort to Stop Underage Kids from Riding Scooters
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson says she's seen a lot of kids under 18 riding the Bird scooters around Salisbury, though riders must be over 18 years of age to operate them. "The major concern now is the underage riding scooters. Not only are they riding the scooters during...
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
