Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
pasadenavoice.com
Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes
Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
Cape Gazette
Drift now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
After nearly a year of construction, Drift, a seafood and raw bar, is open in Rehoboth Beach. Drift is located in a 130-year-old camp meeting house on Baltimore Avenue and is the first project completed by Second Block Hospitality Group, a team comprising The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner. The structure underwent a top-to-bottom, front-to-back renovation.
Cape Gazette
Free student haircuts Aug. 28 at Vogue on 24
Vogue on 24 Salon & Med Spa will host its second annual Free Cuts for Students in Need event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at 36908 Silicato Drive, Unit 11, Millsboro/Long Neck. Any school-age child can come in and receive a free wash, cut and style...
Cape Gazette
If you like music, you are in the right place
Eastern Sussex County has quietly become a mecca for live music. From national acts to local performers, lovers of oldies, rock, country, R&B, jazz, classical and pop music can easily find a band and venue. While several resort-area venues, such as Dogfish Head, The Starboard, Rusty Rudder and Bottle &...
starpublications.online
Blades Night Out draws 400 to 500 people to enjoy entertainment, get to know town’s officers
Blades Night Out, held Aug. 2 in the park, attracted some 400 to 500 children and adults throughout the evening to mingle with neighbors, enjoy music, food and fun, and get to know the town’s police officers. Sgt. Victor Matos has attended every Night Out since he joined the...
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
Cape Gazette
One from Column A and one from Column B. With hot mustard, pleeeze…
I don’t think that any ethnic cuisine inspires a more varied combination of carryout, sit-down dining, delivery and phone/online ordering than Chinese food. Even the carryout containers have become an icon unto themselves!. Considering the relatively limited size of our Cape Region, we have a pretty good lineup of...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
Cape Gazette
St. Edmond donates $6,000 to Clothing Our Kids
St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach recently donated $6,000 to Clothing Our Kids to support local schoolchildren in need. “We see the tremendous need but don’t have the capacity to do what Clothing Our Kids does to meet that need,” said Father William Cocco, St. Edmond pastor. “Hence, the pastoral council voted to provide these funds in support of COK’s mission to improve the lives of at-risk schoolchildren in Sussex County by providing them with appropriate school clothing.”
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD
I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.
WBOC
White Marlin Open Feeding More Than Hungry Anglers
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The White Marlin Open in Ocean City has been famous for decades for trophy fish and big prize money. But contrary to what some folks might believe, the tournament is about more than just big fish and big money. "[The Captains] have big hearts, and they're...
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
LARGE HOME JUST LISTED IN COASTAL CLUB
Love life in Lewes AND want to feel like you're on vacation every day in your own Resort Style Community??? Coastal Club is all that in the First Town in the First State! PLUS this home is located right on the pond, and just a block walk to the "Lighthouse Club" which offers an indoor pool, an infinity pool with swim up bar, and a third pool which includes a fun spiral water slide and ship with fountains for the kiddos, while the gorgeous clubhouse hosts a wonderful mixture of community activities. There's also a community garden, dog park, tennis courts, extensive fitness center, 3 mile wooded nature trail with pond/creek views, pool tables, & restaurant catered by Big Fish Grille! This beautiful home is a "to die for" floor plan featuring a fully open gourmet kitchen, great room and dining area leading to the large paver patio overlooking the pond. It features 5 bedrooms (one currently used as an office) and 4 bathrooms, plus an over 2,000 square feet unfinished basement. Whether you need just a few bedrooms, but two home offices, you can make this floor plan fit your lifestyle. This kitchen will make you want to spend hours cooking like a master chef! Features include granite countertops, huge center island & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & plenty of storage in the walk in pantry. The first floor owners suite features a sitting area with massive walk in closet and dual shower, PLUS there's two additional owners suites on the second floor. The full unfinished basement includes rough-in plumbing and HVAC for future bathrooms, wet bar, or any other finished basement dreams. Coastal Club is a gated community with sidewalks and a very active homeowners association always putting on activities like yoga, painting classes, book clubs, food truck nights, community decorating contests for holidays and so much more. This home has never been rented, but estimated peak weekly rate is $4,700 per week and off peak rate is expected to be $2,750 per week. Make it yours, make it an investment or any combination that works for you! You’re in the drivers seat!
