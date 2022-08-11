Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com
Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
bitcoinist.com
Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform
Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
bitcoinist.com
Is Runfy Token The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 like Solana?
One of the areas of the international banking business that is expanding the fastest is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the next big thing in the finance sector, even though several nations have outright banned some or all of these currencies. There are many different reasons why people invest in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Miners Continue Distribution, Bad Sign For The Rally?
On-chain shows Bitcoin miners have been in a phase of distribution recently, a sign that could prove to be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Reserve Observes Downtrend As Miners Look To Dump. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest selling from...
bitcoinist.com
Are Monero and PrivaCrip a Solution To Issues Of Crypto Giants Like Solana?
Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and continuous innovation in the industry, there are several serious issues that plague the crypto world, including security, privacy, and processing speed. There are many hacks being reported frequently, which really lowers the trust in certain platforms and cryptocurrencies, especially for crypto newbies. However,...
bitcoinist.com
GNOX (GNOX) ICO Sell-out Shows Bullish Demand Like Elrond (EGLD) and Aave (AAVE)
Gnox, a decentralized finance project that allows users to earn a passive income simply by buying and holding its token, has officially sold out its ICO. Its ICO was met with overwhelming demand, with investors eager to get their hands on the platform’s native token, GNOX. The success of...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Rule The Industry In The Next 5 Years: Klangaverse, The Sandbox and Decentraland
One big knock in the digital space is that investors can put everything on the blockchain and gain massive profits. Due to its high volatility and sudden price hikes, many rags to riches stories are attached to cryptocurrency. The high volatility can turn the market upside down, and there are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Time to Buy Dogecoin? DOGE Price up 8% as Alternatives like Tamadoge also Rocket
Dogecoin closed out the week strong with an 8% pump on Sunday August 14th, up around 14% in total on its weekly candle. Heading into the latter half of the month the Dogecoin price is now up 60% from its lows – however Ethereum is up over 120% since crashing to $880, hitting just over $2,000 this week.
bitcoinist.com
Will Proprivex (PPX) Provide The Same Returns As Ethereum (ETH)?
In the crypto market, everyone is looking for platforms that will provide healthy returns on their capital. Through the recent bear market, some people lost fortunes and others made them by ‘buying the dip’. This article will examine Proprivex (PPX) to determine whether it will provide the same returns as Ethereum (ETH) which is recovering after the bear market.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies With Fast Financial Transactions – Avalanche, Ripple, And Pugglit Inu
In the earlier years of cryptocurrency, the most popular digital asset for making transactions was Bitcoin. It soon became one of the most well-known coins and the ring leader in the cryptocurrency market. But as time passed, several other coins began to surface and bring in new concepts and upgrades to the idea of digital currencies.
bitcoinist.com
UNCTAD Wants To Curb Crypto Adoption In Developing Countries. Of Course They Do
The United Nations’ UNCTAD wants developing economies to do as they say, not as they do. In a shocking document, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development tries to convince the poorer countries to keep out of crypto. Arguably, the best technology to help them grow financially. In classic gaslighting fashion, the UNCTAD downplays the benefits, highlights the risks, and tries to instill fear. How can these people sleep at night?
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
bitcoinist.com
Upgrade Your Crypto Wallet For Larger Profits: Supontis Token, Solana, and Near Protocol
One of the ways to scale your crypto earnings is to hold onto a coin whose value goes up exponentially. What’s even better is holding onto numerous coins whose value scale. Diversifying your wallet is not always easy to achieve considering how hard it is to select the right coins. Take a look at some coins you can purchase and add to your wallet today.
bitcoinist.com
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into micro chip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into the Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Ban: Uzbekistan Blocks Access To FTX And Binance – Here’s Why
Authorities in Uzbekistan are now clamping down on online crypto trading platforms that operate outside the nation and are not registered with the government. Authorities have mandated that platforms hold a license in order to provide digital currency services to users. However, they have observed in recent weeks that numerous exchanges are providing their services without their consent or permits.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Set To Make Waves On Ethereum (ETH) With Launch On Uniswap (UNI) After Presale
New launches on Uniswap (UNI), the premiere DEX (decentralised exchange) within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, happen every day, but one new protocol, Uniglo (GLO), is set to make serious waves. The protocol has already built a strong community, enjoyed a highly successful presale phase, and continued to meet its roadmap targets. The launch in Q4 has early investors excited, and the potential for this project to explode in popularity grows daily.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchanges Under Probe In India For $125 Million Laundering Scheme
India’s financial crime-busting agency is now zooming its lens on more than 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in the country for what it believes is illegally moving more than 10 billion rupees ($125 million) offshore. The Economic Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that the yet to be named crypto exchanges were...
bitcoinist.com
How To Make Your Project Go Viral In The Crypto Industry
With the sheer amount of crypto projects entering the market every day, it is easy for a project to be swept to the wayside amidst the waves of content for users and investors to explore. Therefore, new crypto projects need to make a statement and make themselves heard amongst the...
bitcoinist.com
Why Justin Sun Was Blocked From This Ethereum DeFi Protocol
Diplomat and founder of the TRON network, Justin Sun, confirmed that one of his addresses was blocked from using the Ethereum decentralize finance (DeFi) protocol Aave. Via Twitter, Sun claimed that he received 0.1 ETH from Tornado Cash leading to his address being added and blocked by the protocol. Justin...
Comments / 0