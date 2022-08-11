Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth installs new signs warning of stormwater jetties
For the safety of swimmers in Rehoboth Beach, the city has installed warning signs near jetty structures protecting the city’s stormwater outfall pipes. There was discussion at city meetings earlier this summer about installing them. During a commissioner workshop Aug. 8, Interim City Manager Evan Miller announced the signs, located due east of the jetties, had been installed.
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
WBOC
White Marlin Open Economic Benefits Outside Ocean City
BERLIN, Md. - Hundreds of anglers and their entourage have descended on Ocean City this week to compete for over $8 million in prize money in the White Marlin Open. With them come thousands of additional visitors to Ocean City. "A lot of hotels are full because of the White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Property Tax Bills Going Out
Sussex County property tax bills are going out for the 2023 fiscal year. According to county officials, more than 188,000 parcels are on the tax rolls, and the county would collect $183.4-million in tax revenue. Many property owners will receive bills in the mail, while mortgage lenders will receive them...
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
Cape Gazette
Just Released 3 Building Lots off of Huff Rd. in the community of Quail Run
Just Released 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots priced from $130,000 to $150,000. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friay: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar
BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
WMDT.com
Georgetown Mayor voids check for historical society over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Controversy over a confederate flag that flies at a local museum in Georgetown has been ignited after funding that was approved by the town’s council has been halted over fears that they could be sued. Georgetown Mayor Bill West says the $24,000 in funding that...
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
Comments / 0