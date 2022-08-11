Read full article on original website
Related
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY
Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Piece of History on Display in Montgomery, New York
We can all admit that we've seen some pretty funny things here in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's statues to signs and most importantly, random things that just pass us by, it's never a dull moment. Some Hudson Valley towns date back to the early 1600s so it's no surprise...
3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island
The attack stemmed from a dispute inside the store which is located on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for conspiracy and grand larceny following bank incident (video)
WAPPINGER – Two Bronx men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a grand larceny investigation from the Key Bank branch in Fishkill. State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny Smith, 28, of the Bronx for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and Jomo Cole, 30, also from the Bronx, conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
Duo Nabbed After Investigation At Bank In Fishkill Ends With Crash Between BMW, School Bus
Two men were apprehended and are facing charges after a grand larceny investigation at a bank in the Hudson Valley ended in a crash. At about 4:25 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, the Village of Fishkill Police pursued a vehicle northbound on Route 9 in connection to the investigation at Key Bank.
Three Charged for Murder of 17-Year-Old Ramapo H.S. Student Treynahel Cineus
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Three men have been charged in connection with the July 8th...
NBC New York
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital
Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Fatally Falls Off Cliff Fleeing New York Cops
A wanted New York man is dead after he ran from New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed one man died after he ran from troopers during a traffic stop in the upper Hudson Valley. Traffic Stop In Durham,...
rcbizjournal.com
Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold
Supermarket Owner Wilson Bermeo Buys Mount Ivy Diner. Another iconic diner has changed hands for the second time in less than two years. The Mount Ivy Diner All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona has been sold for $2.23 million to Karina & David LLC of New City. Rockland County Supermarket owner Wilson Bermeo signed on behalf of Karina & David LLC.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0