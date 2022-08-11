Read full article on original website
KVIA
El Paso author wins screenwriting award
EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
El Paso student wins first place in International art competition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
KFOX 14
Country star Frank Ray to visit Las Cruces schools, donate school supplies, perform
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray will be in the city of crosses to visit some schools, donate supplies and perform. Ray is a former 10-year police officer, Texas chart-topper, and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement.
Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘Listen to Your Art’ with the Las Cruces Museum of Art
The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture with the Museum of Art is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, on Zoom. Cleopatra Arevalo will present “Hannah Höch in the shadow of the Third Reich.” Please use the following link, meeting ID, and passcode to access the lecture on Zoom.
This Sure Looks Like a Ghost Girl Posing in a Window at El Paso High School in Texas
The well-known urban legend of "Ghost Girl" is back striking a pose in a curious photo captured outside El Paso High School in Texas. Last month a series of photos were sent my way via listeners featuring images of El Paso High School's resident Ghost Girl, proving that the old high school is most definitely haunted.
cbs4local.com
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
Las Cruces aims to be the top Dawgs in 2022 with young squad
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School football turned a lot of heads towards the end of 2021. After starting the season 1-3, the Bulldawgs turned it around win six of their next eight. Two of those wins came in the NMAA 2021 6A State Football Championships. The Bulldawgs took down Clovis […]
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
KVIA
What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes
EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tiny Santa Teresa a giant for state’s economy
“The biggest asset New Mexico has is its border with Mexico,” Jerry Pacheco said about the ongoing economic boom in Santa Teresa he has led for more than 30 years. Located 40 miles southeast of Las Cruces in southern Doña Ana County, Santa Teresa has pushed the state to the top spot in the growth of exports to the world and to Mexico.
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU Upward Bound program gets $5.2 million federal grant
In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance (CLA), saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students in grades nine-12 and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County and beyond.
How It All Started at Licon Dairy Farm: Showing a Lovely Legacy
It is safe to say everyone in El Paso has a special place in their hearts for Licon Dairy Farm. I don't know about you, but when I hear the name, I flashback to my childhood days. But this shouldn't just happen to me, I am sure other El Pasoans...
Doorbell Video of Ghostly Figures Running Down Street in Southern New Mexico
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
Dutch Bros Continues El Paso Expansion with Planned Chelmont Location
If you're a coffee connoisseur and you live or work around the Chelmont area in central El Paso, you’ll be happy to know Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to your side of town, too. State documents posted online show the Oregon-based coffee chain -- already in the process of...
elpasoheraldpost.com
EPCC Board of Trustees & President Recognized for Equity Work
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) named El Paso Community College (EPCC) as the 2022 Western Region Equity Award honoree. This award recognizes exemplary commitment by a governing board and president of an ACCT member two-year postsecondary institution board to achieve equity in the college’s education programs and services and in the administration and delivery of those programs and services.
