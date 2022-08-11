ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

El Paso author wins screenwriting award

EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso student wins first place in International art competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
EL PASO, TX
State
Mississippi State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Mesilla, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
KVIA ABC-7

Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

'Listen to Your Art' with the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture with the Museum of Art is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, on Zoom. Cleopatra Arevalo will present “Hannah Höch in the shadow of the Third Reich.” Please use the following link, meeting ID, and passcode to access the lecture on Zoom.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
EL PASO, TX
Person
Christ
Person
Bill Clark
Person
William Clark
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces aims to be the top Dawgs in 2022 with young squad

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School football turned a lot of heads towards the end of 2021. After starting the season 1-3, the Bulldawgs turned it around win six of their next eight. Two of those wins came in the NMAA 2021 6A State Football Championships. The Bulldawgs took down Clovis […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Music Hall#Music Box#Nmsu#The Music Department#New Horizons Band#The Las Cruces#The Main Street Band#New Horizons Symphony#The American Bandmaster
KVIA

What's your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes

EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tiny Santa Teresa a giant for state's economy

“The biggest asset New Mexico has is its border with Mexico,” Jerry Pacheco said about the ongoing economic boom in Santa Teresa he has led for more than 30 years. Located 40 miles southeast of Las Cruces in southern Doña Ana County, Santa Teresa has pushed the state to the top spot in the growth of exports to the world and to Mexico.
SANTA TERESA, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU Upward Bound program gets $5.2 million federal grant

In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance (CLA), saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students in grades nine-12 and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County and beyond.
LAS CRUCES, NM
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPCC Board of Trustees & President Recognized for Equity Work

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) named El Paso Community College (EPCC) as the 2022 Western Region Equity Award honoree. This award recognizes exemplary commitment by a governing board and president of an ACCT member two-year postsecondary institution board to achieve equity in the college’s education programs and services and in the administration and delivery of those programs and services.
EL PASO, TX

