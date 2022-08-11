Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Mid Gives A Subtle Scare Ahead Of Halloween
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been ridiculed by the sneaker space’s gatekeepers, but it’s turned some skeptics into believers over the last seven months thanks to a healthy mix of retros, new styles and special collaborations. As autumn inches closer, the mid-top take on Bruce...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
sneakernews.com
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Nike Envelops The Blazer Mid ’77 Almost Entirely In Vachetta Tan
When Hender Scheme first started making waves with their various replicas — from the Air Force 1 High to the Air Jordan 4 — the sneaker industry quickly responded in kind, dressing up their own shoes in similar leathers. And though not quite as prevalent today, Nike has begun reincorporating Vachetta Tan in recent months, this time doing so via the Blazer Mid ’77.
sneakernews.com
Classic Black And White Colors Take Over The Nike Air Max TW
The Nike Air Max TW is a new proposition, but it’s rooted in heritage. Recently, the visible Air-cushioned silhouette emerged in a clean black and white colorway. Combining both Air Max and Tailwind histories, the newly-surfaced offering pairs eye-catching cushioning with technical uppers for a one-two punch that feels fresh today despite harkening back to past decades. Mesh bases indulge in the lighter of the two aforementioned colors, allowing for the raised and flat curved accents along the profiles to revel in stark dark contrast. Reinforcement at the tip of the toe and support structures around the heel also follow suit, creating a compelling balance across the pair’s upper. Underfoot, the color palette stays the same, with the modern-day Air bubble donning a black finish to compliment the top-half and tread down below well.
sneakernews.com
“Gorge Green” Suede Ollies Onto The Nike SB Dunk High
Despite not boasting a high-profile collaboration to garner attention from the masses à la Ben & Jerry’s, the Nike SB team has had a successful 2022, which serves as its 20th anniversary. Recently, the skate-obsessed cohort unveiled a new Nike SB Dunk High covered in “Gorge Green” suede...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “TYO 03”
In honor of the Air Trainer 1‘s 35th Anniversary, Nike has brought out the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic in a number of styles both new and original. And just last month, the silhouette even resurfaced in the “Shima Shima” make-up from 2003, a year that seems to bear some influence on this upcoming “TYO 03” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Represent Slithers Into Your Rotation With "The Viper" Sneaker
Over the last decade, Manchester-born label Represent — launched by brothers George and Michael Heaton — has supplied styles that strike a clean balance between contemporary and streetwear fashion by tailoring traditions and oversized, boxy streetwear-indebted T-shirts. The Mancunian brand has also submerged itself into the sports industry with athletics apparel and a daily workout app under its 247 umbrella. Now, following up on a recent hoodie and T-shirt collaboration with Manc legend and former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher, Represent is unveiling its latest addition to its rapidly-growing footwear collection, The Viper.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Goes Classic “Oregon”
The Nike Air Max 97 revolutionized the sneaker world in 1997. Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, the sneaker continues to feel fresh despite no longer being the latest proposition from the Swoosh. Christian Tresser’s iconic design is set to return in original “Silver Bullet” form before 2023 commences, but it’s...
sneakernews.com
Vibrant Neons Brighten The Nike Air More Uptempo
The Nike Air More Uptempo is no longer top-of-the-line in terms of performance basketball criteria, but it continues being one of the most beloved hoops-informed sneaker designs of all-time. Ahead of fall, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a mostly black and white color combination not too dissimilar from its...
sneakernews.com
Nike Unveils Its Next Air Force 1 Low “We Are Familia”
Over the last 40 years, Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 has dressed up in countless ensembles, with some touching on cultural aspects once ignored in the world of sneakers. Case in point?: The “We Are Familia” style. While not the first time the creation from 1982...
Comments / 0